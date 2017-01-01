Video: Getting Personal: Scott Bennett » more Videographer: John Dixon This week Getting Personal sits down with Illinois Senator Scott Bennett, D-Champaign. Image

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, Scott Bennett, a state senator, former prosecutor and now the father of twins, chats with The News-Gazette's Paul Wood.

What interests you the most right now, in the Senate and in your home life?

Every day provides so many new experiences and chances to learn something. My kids are at an age where they are fascinated by everything, which helps me notice things that I would usually take for granted. Also, my job puts me in contact with so many different people, and a day doesn't go by that I don't learn something new about people or about my community. That all keeps life interesting and fulfilling.

Will Illinois ever come out of this economic stalemate?

Yes, but it will take compromise from all sides. The governor and the speaker need to find a way to reach an agreement to do what is best for our communities and state. It's important for legislators from both parties to remind leadership that governing is not a zero-sum game.

Aside from your Senate duties, you have 3-year-old twins. Do you get any sleep?

Not much. The twins go to sleep around 7:30 p.m., and that gives us a small window to work around the house or anything else that we didn't finish during the day. Like most parents of young kids, sleeping in late is just not an option either, as both our kids are early risers.

What is your favorite thing to do with your children?

They are 3 now, and that's such a cool age. We take them to programs at the Y, we go out to eat at family-friendly (i.e., loud and cheap) restaurants or drive them to see their grandparents. They aren't great overnight travelers yet, so we pretty much stick close to home. Both kids love music, so sometimes just learning a new song on the way to preschool can be really rewarding and special.

You're a reader. What are some of your favorite books?

No surprise, but my favorites are political-themed. I love well-researched biographies of American military or political leaders, like Robert Caro's "Master of the Senate" or David Maraniss' "First in His Class." I am also a big fan of political fiction — books based on a real person but much more candid under the guise of fiction — and my all-time favorite book is probably Robert Penn Warren's "All the King's Men."

When you do watch TV, it's sports — what are your favorite teams?

The Illini, of course. I love going to the football and basketball games, and I record most of the games I miss to watch late at night. I am a fan of the Chicago Cubs. Between the kids and the campaign, however, I probably watched less than 10 games this year and didn't make it to any games at Wrigley — but I hope that we will have more time to watch them defend their World Series rings next season. I feel like the Cubbies have earned at least two or three good years after the last century, right?

How did you get into woodworking? Are you taking classes?

I am a novice, to be sure. For years, my favorite TV show has been "This Old House," and I would love to develop the skills to do some bigger projects around my home. Before we had children, I took some night classes and plan on taking some more this year to try and get more comfortable with the power milling tools like table saws and planers. I have a dream of opening up my own wood shop after politics, but unless irregular birdhouses and cutting boards become a lot more popular, I better keep my law license up to date.

Tell us about your 110-year-old house. Are you using your new skills?

We live in an old neighborhood in central Champaign with some really unique and beautiful houses that have remained largely unchanged for the last century. Our home was built by the owner of a lumberyard in 1906, so it has a lot of wood features inside and out. It has been lovingly maintained by its previous owners, but at its age, it needs some major efforts to keep it up, so I cannot learn these wood-working skills fast enough. I had always wanted an old house as a lifelong project, but the adage that "you will never finish working on an old house" is absolutely true. The minute you fix one thing, something else requires your attention.

What are some of your memories working for the state's attorney's office?

It is a privilege serving in the Senate, but I really cherish my experience as an assistant state's attorney. It's a job that gives you the chance to help people on an individual level — sometimes the victims to find some healing from a terrible event and sometimes it's the defendant to finally address the causes of their criminal behavior. And in the most serious cases where the victim was a child, there is nothing more gratifying than empowering a child to come into a courtroom, face down the defendant who has hurt them and finally tell their stories to the judge or jury. Nothing in my professional career will ever rival that feeling.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

My favorite dinners are full of comfort food, endless stories and lots of laughter. In that spirit, I would invite my wife, Stacy, Bill Clinton and Tina Fey. I would either grill steaks at home or just head down to my favorite local restaurant, Black Dog.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people?

Negativity, without solutions. My favorite quote is Sam Rayburn's "Any jackass can kick down a barn, but it takes a great carpenter to build one." We obviously face big challenges, but I love when people get involved and bring a problem to my attention along with some ideas of how to solve it or even improve on it.

Who is your favorite musician?

I am a country music guy. I like some newer artists, but I prefer the older ones, and my absolute favorite is Johnny Cash. His voice is incredible; he lived a full life and he took controversial stances rather than just pander to his audience. But mostly, his songs were just great, and they stand the test of time.

Do you have any regrets in your life?

I absolutely wish I had served in the military in some capacity. When I was younger, I thought about enlisting but never made the commitment, and I really do regret that now.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

Frankly, it's a tie between every dog I have ever owned. Harry Truman once said, "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog." I think that's good advice no matter where you live. To have one being in your life that is always ecstatic to see you, that loves you unconditionally and that never wants anything from you but some food and to spend time with you — that is incredibly special.