Mahomet woman killed in two-vehicle accident
URBANA — A Mahomet woman died Sunday from injuries she received in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 74 in Urbana.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Ladonna J. Brady, 45, was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the Carle Hospital emergency room.
According to state police, the accident involved two sport utility vehicles colliding head-on at 1:04 a.m. near mile post 182. Both drivers were transported to Carle. The condition of the second driver is unknown.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and air bags deployed in both SUVs.
Northrup said Ms. Brady’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Her death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and state police.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.