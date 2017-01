Dense fog advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for all of East Central Illinois except for Iroquois, Edgar, and Vermilion counties. More from the weather service:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LINCOLN IL

612 PM CST MON JAN 2 2017

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG TONIGHT...

MASON-LOGAN-DE WITT-PIATT-CHAMPAIGN-CASS-MENARD-SCOTT-MORGAN-

SANGAMON-CHRISTIAN-MACON-MOULTRIE-DOUGLAS-COLES-SHELBY-CUMBERLAND-

EFFINGHAM-JASPER-CRAWFORD-CLAY-RICHLAND-LAWRENCE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...HAVANA...LINCOLN...CLINTON...

MONTICELLO...CHAMPAIGN...URBANA...BEARDSTOWN...PETERSBURG...

WINCHESTER...JACKSONVILLE...SPRINGFIELD...TAYLORVILLE...DECATUR...

SULLIVAN...TUSCOLA...CHARLESTON...MATTOON...SHELBYVILLE...

GREENUP...EFFINGHAM...NEWTON...ROBINSON...FLORA...OLNEY...

LAWRENCEVILLE

612 PM CST MON JAN 2 2017

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LINCOLN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG

ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY.

* VISIBILITY...ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS.

* IMPACTS...LOW VISIBILITY AND RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY WILL

CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.