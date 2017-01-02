Smash-and-grab at Champaign mall

Photo by: Mitch Kazel/courtesy The broken glass counter at Dakota Watch Company's retail kiosk at Market Place Shopping Center on New Year’s Day.

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for the culprit who smashed the glass counter at a retail kiosk at Market Place Shopping Center on New Year’s Day, grabbing and getting away with six watches.

Meanwhile, the staff at the Dakota Watch Company continue to sell their remaining watches on Monday, with cardboard covering up the location where the incident took place.

Both police and mall general manager Dennis Robertson agree the smash-and-grab incident took place sometime between 8 a.m. — when the mall opened — and 10:45 a.m., when staff arrived to open the retail kiosk at 11.

“We open the mall early for mall walkers and to allow employees to get in,” Robertson said. “Possibly somebody came in when they knew the mall was open for that access. It’s like shoplifting.”

Police records show they were notified of the burglary at 10:45 a.m.

“Somebody broke the glass,” Robertson said. “Something like that is very unusual here.”

Police said six watches with a total retail value of about $300 were taken.

There was no surveillance video footage of the burglary, according to police, and there is no description of the person who did it.

Robertson said that nobody was injured.

