UPDATED: arbitrator rules for Rush — again

Photo by: Provided Former Champaign police Officer Matt Rush.

New 10:51 a.m. Monday:



An arbitrator has again ruled in favor of former Champaign police officer Matt Rush in his bid to get his job back. But Rush won't be returing to the force anytime soon.



Rush was fired for the second time in April for two reasons: one, a decision by the Champaign County State's Attorney to not use Rush as a witness. And two, an incident at a bar where Rush flashed his badge and gun.



On Monday, an arbitrator delivered an opinion on the state's attorney peg of the firing, saying that Rush should get his job back. However, the bar incident peg of the firing is still to be addressed. There, both sides will state their cases at a hearing on Jan. 18, and an arbitrator will rule at a later date. If the arbitrator rules in Rush's favor, he'll be back on the job. If the arbitrator upholds the firing, then Monday's ruling is moot, and Rush will not return as a Champaign police officer.



Illinois Fraternal Order of Police spokesman Dave Blanchette and Champaign assistant city attorney Jennifer Bannon both said Monday that they are reviewing this latest ruling and deciding next steps.



Rush has been named in several excessive force lawsuits, most of which have been settled by the city.



-Tim Ditman



Original story 10:07 a.m. Monday:



For the second time, an arbitrator has ruled in favor of maligned Champaign police Officer Matt Rush.

Fraternal Order of Police spokesman Dave Blanchette told WDWS 1400-AM today that Chief Anthony Cobb’s decision to fire Rush last year was uncalled for and that Rush should get his job back.

Blanchette said an FOP attorney is reviewing the ruling and he would have more to say later today.

Rush’s attorney earlier said a ruling was expected before Christmas.

Rush has been named in several lawsuits alleging excessive force, three of which have been settled by the city.



-Carol Vorel