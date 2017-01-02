UPDATED: Champaign man charged with DUI following crash that killed Mahomet woman

URBANA — A 33-year-old Champaign man has been charged with driving under the influence in connection with a New Year's Day crash that claimed the life of a Mahomet woman.

Illinois State Police Trooper Tracy Lillard said this morning that Esteban J. Tomas also faces a charge of not having a valid driver's license.

LaDonna J. Brady, 45, was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m. Sunday from injuries she received in the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 74.

According to state police, the 2007 Dodge Nitro Tomas was driving struck Ms. Brady's 2005 Chevrolet Equinox head-on at 1:04 a.m. Sunday near mile post 182.

Tomas was traveling westbound in the westbound lane, Lillard said. State police are uncertain at this time which direction Ms. Brady's car was traveling at the time of the crash, Lillard added.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and air bags deployed in both SUVs.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Ms. Brady’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Her death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and state police.