UPDATED: Champaign man charged with DUI following crash that killed Mahomet woman
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 10:59am | The News-Gazette

URBANA — A 33-year-old Champaign man has been charged with driving under the influence in connection with a New Year's Day crash that claimed the life of a Mahomet woman.

Illinois State Police Trooper Tracy Lillard said this morning that Esteban J. Tomas also faces a charge of not having a valid driver's license.

LaDonna J. Brady, 45, was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m. Sunday from injuries she received in the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 74.

According to state police, the 2007 Dodge Nitro Tomas was driving struck Ms. Brady's 2005 Chevrolet Equinox head-on at 1:04 a.m. Sunday near mile post 182.

Tomas was traveling westbound in the westbound lane, Lillard said. State police are uncertain at this time which direction Ms. Brady's car was traveling at the time of the crash, Lillard added.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and air bags deployed in both SUVs.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Ms. Brady’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Her death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and state police.

Comments

whatithink wrote 21 hours 26 min ago

So, who was going the wrong way on the interstate?

GLG wrote 3 hours 38 min ago

DUI causing death, no drivers license,  Illegal lane useage, Most likley no insurance.

Too bad he wasn't killed in the crash!

 

 

JohnQPublic1 wrote 3 hours 8 min ago

Based on the info.....sounds like a potential illegal immigrant.  

A friend was killed in Virginia the same way by a 3x deported illegal back in 2003.  Him and his fiancé.  One a marine veteran and the other in grad school.  Tired of illegal immigration.  Just hurts the ones we love.  

Rickenbacker II wrote 2 hours 49 min ago

Why is it the police don't know which direction Ms.Brady was traveling.If they hit head-on and Tomas was traveling west wouldn't she be going east?Maybe they really don't know which way is up or down.

GLG wrote 1 hour 25 min ago

The State Police know the details of the crash, This is no "Accident" Most crashes  are not. The State Police stopped calling them "Accidents" a few years ago.

I'm sure we will have the details when the SP releases the report