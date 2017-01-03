Adding some youth to Paxton's government

Photo by: Will Brumleve/Ford County Record Add junior alderman to Adam McMullin's long list of extracurricular activities. The PBL 17-year-old is also executive secretary of the student council and involved with the math team, scholastic bowl, golf, cross country and track. Image

PAXTON — Adam McMullin's first time attending a meeting of the Paxton City Council won't be his last.

The 17-year-old junior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High has at least five more on tap the rest of this school year.

That's a good thing, too, given that the Bayles Lake teen admittedly doesn't know too much about how local government functions. The council's monthly meetings at City Hall, McMullin hopes, will give him a better understanding.

"I want to learn how the city works internally and how things are run, because I've never been exposed to that before," he said.

With his willingness to learn, McMullin appears to be a good fit for the city's newly created junior alderman program, which allows PBL students the chance to serve as a "junior alderman" on the council. McMullin recently was chosen from a group of four applicants.

The program is the brainchild of Aldermen Rob Pacey and Mike Wilson and former Alderman Alan Meyer.

"We kind of took the idea from Gibson City, which has a similar program," Pacey said. "We thought it would be a good idea to get some feedback and involvement from some young people in our community."

As a junior alderman, Pacey said, McMullin will not be able to vote on matters that come before the council. He will also not be able to sit in on closed sessions.

"But he's going to get all of our (meeting) agendas, all of our budget items, and he'll participate in the committee meetings that he's assigned to," Pacey said.

"He'll get all the pertinent communication that any other alderman would get, and we'll ask for his feedback on various projects."

Pacey will serve as McMullin's mentor over the next several months. That arrangement works out well, since the two see each other at school practically every day. Pacey works as the district's instructional technology specialist, and he also serves as an assistant coach for the high school track and cross-country teams, of which McMullin is a member.

Pacey said he thinks McMullin will be a "good fit" as a junior alderman because he has shown an ability to take on a challenge. In addition to serving as executive secretary of the student council this school year, McMullin is involved in a number of other activities at PBL, including math team, scholastic bowl, golf, cross-country and track.

McMullin said he first heard about the junior alderman program on the school's morning announcements.

"It just seemed like a pretty cool opportunity ... to be able to serve on the city council when only very few people are able to do that," he said. "They make pretty important decisions — decisions that run the town."

McMullin said he is looking forward to bringing the perspective of the community's young people to the council's attention.

"A lot of students haven't been to a city council meeting before — I don't know a single student who's gone to one of them — so I think it should be nice to bring some of those views that haven't been heard," he said.

McMullin — who lives in southern Iroquois County with his parents, Kelly and Jennifer McMullin; 15-year-old sister Bridget, a sophomore at PBL; and 13-year-old brother Liam, an eighth-grader at PBL — said his folks "think it's really cool" that he has become a junior alderman.

"I hadn't really shown any interest in politics at all before," McMullin noted. "My sister, she's only 15, but she was keeping up with the election a lot — she had a lot of views on stuff that I hadn't really thought about before. So (my parents) were kind of surprised because I hadn't expressed any interest in it, but they thought it was really cool that I was doing stuff like this."

Whether McMullin one day ends up becoming a real alderman remains to be seen. He'll be eligible in about 11 months, when he turns 18.

"I don't know," he said. "Right now, I kind of want to do something — to become like a chemist or scientist or something like that — but while I'm not working it would be really cool to be an alderman. And if this goes well and I get some experience, I think it could be something I'd do in the future."

Pacey hopes this first trial run for the junior alderman program shows its value.

"One of the problems we have currently — and it's not just a Paxton problem; it's a widespread problem, especially in Illinois, with as many units of government as we have — is that people aren't volunteering to serve on boards of committees. People aren't running for elected office nearly as much as they were decades ago," he said. "So we just want to give the young people an opportunity to participate so we hopefully have some improved government in the future."

Will Brumleve is editor of the Ford County Record, a News-Gazette community newspaper.