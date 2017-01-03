Area history, Jan. 3, 2016

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, the wife of George Luscalett, 300 N. Second St., Champaign, "nagged" him, it is said, and that is the main reason he wants a divorce. Another reason is that she eloped with their hired man, whom George described in his lawsuit as "a tramp on the public highway, whose artful and oily tongue and deceptive attentions won the consideration of this defendant."

In 1967, questions of 3,567 University of Illinois freshmen, a researcher says, show that there is an inverse relationship between smoking and good grades. Only 16.7 percent of students with A averages smoked, while 59.1 percent of students with E averages do so, said Dorothy F. Donn of the UI Department of Health Science. Her study showed that 60 percent of UI freshmen do not smoke.

In 2002, Chief Illiniwek makes an appearance in Judge Robert Steigmann's election commercials for his campaign for the Illinois Supreme Court, which raises two questions for UI administrators: One, is the judge endorsing the Chief or the Chief endorsing the judge? The second is, where did the Chief footage come from? Steigmann claims the commercials are free political speech, protected by the First Amendment.