Body found north of Urbana
|
URBANA — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and the coroner’s office are investigating a death north of Urbana.
Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the sheriff’s office said a body was reported found outside on North Lincoln Avenue extended, north of Interstate 74, about 10:50 a.m.
Jones said preliminary information is that an employee of a business not far away spotted the body. The location is south of Leverett Road but north of Ford-Harris Road.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.