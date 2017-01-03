Body found north of Urbana

URBANA — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and the coroner’s office are investigating a death north of Urbana.

Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the sheriff’s office said a body was reported found outside on North Lincoln Avenue extended, north of Interstate 74, about 10:50 a.m.

Jones said preliminary information is that an employee of a business not far away spotted the body. The location is south of Leverett Road but north of Ford-Harris Road.