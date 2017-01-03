Champaign man faces burglary, weapons charges

Photo by: Provided Timmie L. Sanford, 21, of Champaign, charged Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, with residential burglary and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner's identification card.

URBANA — A Champaign man is due back in court Jan. 17 after being charged with burglary and weapons offenses.

Timmie L. Sanford, 21, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Joanne Lane, was charged Tuesday with residential burglary and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner's identification card.

According to a police report, a woman living in the 1500 block of Marigold Lane, Champaign, reported that her home was broken into and electronic items were stolen Monday.

A neighbor who witnessed the burglary called police, who arrested Sanford a few blocks away.

The neighbor identified Sanford from his clothing as one of the individuals who fled from the backyard of the victim's home following the break-in.

When police arrested Sanford, they found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in his pocket. Police then learned that he has no FOID card.

If convicted of residential burglary, Sanford faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.

Sanford is being held at the Champaign County Jail on $30,000 bond.