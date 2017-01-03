Confessed bank robber sentenced to 23 years

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Brian Bulliner

URBANA — A Champaign man who confessed to robbing a bank at gunpoint within minutes of having done so has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

"He jumped into the serious felony range with both feet," Judge Tom Difanis said of Brian Bulliner's felony conviction, his second.

Bulliner, 30, whose last known address was in the 3200 block of Kimberly Drive, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, admitting that on July 3, 2015, he robbed a teller at the First Federal Bank, 301 W. Springfield Ave., U, at gunpoint.

Bulliner served more than a year in the county jail before pleading guilty in July. Difanis then allowed Bulliner to remain free until sentencing so that Bulliner could work a while to earn money for his family before going to prison.

Given the Class X felony charge to which he pleaded guilty, the only option for Bulliner was between 21 and 45 years in prison.

Bulliner's attorney, Dan Jackson of Champaign, twice sought and was granted continuances of the sentencing hearing. On Tuesday, he tried again to get a little more time for his client, but Difanis declined the request and proceeded to sentencing.

Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Hall, who inherited the case when another prosecutor left the office, argued for a 30-year sentence.

"Many of those people feared for their lives when the defendant did what he did," Hall argued.

She recounted how Bulliner demanded cash of a teller and, when she didn't move fast enough, came around the counter, grabbed the money himself, cocked the gun and ordered her to lie on the floor.

Bulliner got out of the bank with all the money in the teller's drawer, but was found within minutes at an East Chalmers Street apartment in Champaign thanks to a GPS tracking device that was in the cash.

Bulliner immediately confessed to committing the bank robbery, saying he had a child he needed to support and admitting that he made a terrible mistake. The money was recovered.

Hall noted that Bulliner had passed up previous opportunities to get help in two prior cases involving his cannabis use. One resulted in a misdemeanor conviction and the other a Class 4 felony conviction.

To mitigate his sentence, Jackson presented Difanis with letters of support from friends and relatives. Bulliner's sister also testified that her younger brother had made great strides in the last several months, since being released from jail, in becoming less self-centered and more of a help to the family.

Jackson called Bulliner's action a "grievous mistake" for which he took full responsibility and showed great remorse.

"He has rehabilitated himself to a significant extent," Jackson said.

Jackson noted two other bank robbery cases in which three defendants were given greatly reduced sentences for crimes with similarly serious circumstances.

"I should be punished, but I feel I should get something more fair, a second chance. I'm thinking aggravated robbery, six to eight years, boot camp," Bulliner said. "I'm just trying to get a second chance ... proving I can go out and make an honest living. I understand now I'm not just living for myself but for a lot of other people."

Difanis said there was "substantial mitigation" in Bulliner's case but said he had to consider deterrence in fashioning a sentence. He also said he had no control over what kind of offers the state's attorney may have made in other cases.

Difanis called the circumstances of the holdup "outrageous" and said Bulliner was a "dope smoker" for a long time before getting his act together.

He is entitled to day-for-day good time on his sentence, meaning he could be released from prison in just over 10 years.