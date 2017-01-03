Man gets 30 months probation over attempted heroin delivery

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he planned to make a heroin delivery was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months of probation.

Tyrone Franklin, 50, of the 2400 block of Prairie Green, pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd to attempted unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

The charge alleged he took a substantial step, on Dec. 10, 2015, toward making a delivery of less than a gram of heroin.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said Franklin was a passenger in a car stopped by Urbana police about 5:30 p.m. that day on Florida Avenue near Anderson Street.

A drug-detection dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the car and police found two baggies of heroin in Franklin's pocket, which he said he was about to deliver to someone.

Sullivan said Franklin had prior convictions for theft, robbery, unlawful use of weapons, possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, driving under revocation, battery and domestic battery.