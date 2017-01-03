Police investigating death of Champaign businessman

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Champaign businessman Bob Grossman poses for photo Dec. 17, 2014, with a group of students wearing sweatshirts he donated at Garfield Elementary School in Danville. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Authorities are investigating the death of Robert Grossman, a Champaign businessman who was found dead New Year's Day at his home at The Lodge on Hill, the former Masonic Temple at 202 Hill St., C.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said an autopsy performed Monday afternoon showed his death "appears to be most likely from natural causes," as no fatal injuries were identified.

However, the coroner couldn't be sure until the results of toxicology and tissue-culture reports are complete.

Champaign police called the coroner to Mr. Grossman's home about 11 p.m. Sunday. The 64-year-old businessman and former antiques dealer was pronounced dead five minutes later.

Northrup could not pin down a specific time of death or say who had found Mr. Grossman. Investigators from the Champaign Police Department and the coroner's office remained at the apartment until about 8 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Dave Shaffer declined to go into detail.

"It's an ongoing death investigation because of the circumstances in which he was found," he said. "We still have people we need to interview."

Shaffer said Mr. Grossman had hosted a New Year's Eve party, and that police were called about his death around 10:21 p.m. New Year's Day.

Friends and relatives of Mr. Grossman were shocked, saying he had lost a large amount of weight and was looking healthy and happy in recent months.

"He always had a great smile. He always seemed able to smile and laugh at others and himself, which was good," said Champaign architect Neil Strack, who worked with Mr. Grossman on a couple of projects including the remodeling of his home on the third floor of The Lodge on Hill.

Strack said Mr. Grossman "could be the friendliest, most generous person" but at times was "really tough and outspoken as to what he wanted."

He was president and CEO of Grossman & Associates Inc., a computer software firm for agriculture, with offices in Savoy and Oakbrook Terrace. One of his clients was the South African government, according to Teri McCarthy, who had worked with Mr. Grossman on fundraisers for the Greater Community AIDS Project.

"He had a very successful software business. He had several offers from larger companies to buy the company, but he didn't sell," Strack said. "He took care of his family very well, and his friends."

In 2008, Mr. Grossman began selling antiques at The Estate Sale store he opened in the 700 block of North Neil Street. He closed it two years later, saying sales had slowed as the recession dragged on, plus fewer people were buying new homes, so there was less demand for furnishings.

His love of antiques and the arts were present in everything he did, McCarthy said, mentioning his great sense of humor, style and flair.

"Bob didn't mess around with anything," she said. "If it was done, it was done right. Details."

She remembers that he would decorate, "to the nines," his former home on University Avenue near Central High School for GCAP holiday open houses.

"He did it for several years. He was very generous," McCarthy said. "We had spoken about doing further things. He was a super great contributor."

Krinette Kuhle, who worked for Mr. Grossman for 31 years, called him brilliant and larger than life.

"He was always very generous and enjoyed helping underprivileged children at Christmastime," Kuhle wrote on Mr. Grossman's Facebook page.

Mr. Grossman was one of 15 children who grew up in Illiopolis, near Springfield.

"He once told me part of his personality was because of that," Strack said. "With 15 kids, if you didn't assert yourself and take something, you wouldn't get anything to eat."

Besides antiques and philanthropy, Mr. Grossman was into photography and had a small photo studio in his home, as well as many old cameras, Strack said.

Mr. Grossman also loved his Chihuahua, Toro. In early September, he delayed a trip to Europe because Toro was ill.

"I am trying to stay around to take care of him. He may never pass though. Tough dog," Mr. Grossman wrote on Facebook.

"Toro seemed to be pretty much with him all the time," Strack said. "When he was in his office, Toro was with him."