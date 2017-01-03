Police looking into armed robbery at Champaign store
CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday evening at a store on the city's north side.
According to a police report, a man dressed in black walked into the Family Dollar store at 1204 N. Market St. at 5:58 p.m., displayed a gun and demanded cash.
After taking cash from a 26-year-old Champaign woman and a 25-year-old Champaign woman, the armed man left the store.
The description of the man was incomplete.
