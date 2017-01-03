Potential Midtown Plaza tenants begin to emerge

Photo by: Provided A rendering of what Midtown Plaza could look like upon completion.

CHAMPAIGN — Two new places to eat, a bank branch and a hybrid fitness studio could be on their way to becoming the first tenants to commit to Midtown Plaza, the commercial-residential development under construction between downtown Champaign and Campustown.

Owner/developer Dan Hamelberg said he's had interest from a restaurant, a sandwich shop, possibly a bank branch and a fitness studio featuring Spenga, a hybrid workout combining spin, strength training and yoga, and he hopes to finalize leases with them in a couple of months.

He declined to further identify the potential businesses until he has leases signed.

All prospective tenants have wanted to see something "more substantial" in the way of construction on the building site before committing, Hamelberg said. But they can see that now.

"The foundations are in for the north building," he said.

Walls are starting to go up on that building, too, and work on the south building will follow, with construction continuing through periods of the winter when temperatures are in the high 20-degree range or above, Hamelberg said.

Midtown Plaza, set to open next year, is being developed on the east side of First Street between Springfield Avenue and White Street — two city blocks' worth of land Hamelberg assembled for the $23 million project.

It will add 30,000 square feet of commercial space and 104 apartments in two five-story buildings, along with a public pedestrian plaza leading to the Boneyard Second Street Basin.

Hamelberg said he's been able to enjoy watching the progress from windows across the street at the offices of the University Group, the student apartment rental business he owns and operates with his son, Chris Hamelberg.

Midtown Plaza is "going to be nice," he promises.

"It's kind of exciting now to see it go up," he said.