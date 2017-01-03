Shimkus favors changes in ethics office

Other Related Content UPDATED: GOP drops weakening of ethics office

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, supported changes governing the operation of the Office of Congressional Ethics, changes that were reversed Tuesday morning by the House Republican caucus following a storm of criticism, including derogatory remarks by President-elect Donald Trump.

But Shimkus spokesman Jordan Haverly said the 11-term Republican still backs the changes.

"Nearly a decade since its creation, complaints received and investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics have resulted in no major disciplinary actions while costing taxpayers over $10 million," Shimkus said in a statement. "Reforming the office is necessary to ensure that its future investigations of representatives and staff are handled in a manner consistent with Constitutional due process rights, and in a way that protects the confidentiality of witnesses as well as those who are wrongly accused."

According to the Wall Street Journal the Office of Congressional Ethics has alleged ethics violations by dozens of members of Congress although none resulted in serious penalties for legislators.

The Ethics Committee dismissed several of the cases, while other lawmakers either resigned from Congress or lost their re-election bids.

Since its creation, the OCE ran more than 100 inquiries and dismissed about two-thirds of them.

"Contrary to sensationalized media coverage, the reality is that these changes preserve the primary function and independence of the renamed Office of Congressional Complaint Review, and seek to improve its effectiveness by preventing frivolous complaints and protecting the integrity of its investigations."

Shimkus represents Illinois' 15th Congressional District, which includes parts of Champaign County, all of Vermilion County and most of southeastern and southern Illinois.

Whether Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, supported the changes was unclear Tuesday morning.