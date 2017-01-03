Top of the Morning, Jan. 3, 2017

Photo by: Provided Gerald Peterson and Hawthorne Inn staff. Image

They're throwing a 100th birthday bash for Gerald Peterson today at Danville's Hawthorne Inn.

The Indianapolis native has crammed a lot into his first 99 years, from designing bombers in World War II to farming in Indiana for 40 years to snow-skiiing into his late 80s.

"He's been like the Energizer Bunny his whole life," said his daughter, Mary Beth Zundo of Danville. "He's just determined. He was determined to get to 100 and here he is."

At the retirement home, the grandfather of five entertains residents and staff with his humor. I got a dose of it when I asked him what he's looking forward to most in 2017. "Staying alive," he said.

