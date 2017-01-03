UPDATE: Body found north of Urbana

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A Champaign County Sheriff's deputy blocks North Lincoln Avenue extended at Leverett Road, near the Premier Co-op grain elevator, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the sheriff's office said a body was reported found in a plowed field off of North Lincoln Avenue extended.

URBANA — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and the coroner’s office think a man found dead in a field north of Urbana Tuesday morning was murdered.

“We are working it as a murder investigation,” said Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives have reason to believe it’s a suspicious death, not a suicide and not natural causes,” said Jones, who declined to reveal why they think that.

He said more information would be released following an autopsy scheduled for 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Jones said the body of a black man was found in a plowed field at 10:45 a.m. on North Lincoln Avenue. Authorities estimated the address to be 5909 N. Lincoln Ave., which is south of Leverett Road and north of Ford-Harris Road. Jones said that is just east of the railroad tracks and between Interstate 57 and U.S. 45.

Arrow Ambulance and the Thomasboro Fire Department also responded to the call.

Jones said late Tuesday afternoon that the man still had not been identified.

He was fully clothed, appropriately for the weather, Jones said, and there was no obvious decomposition of the body. Jones said he did not have an estimated age for the man.

Jones said sheriff’s investigators were checking around with other police agencies to see if any of them had received reports of missing men. By late afternoon, they had finished collecting evidence from the field.

Preliminary information is that an employee of a business not far away spotted the body.

Anyone with possible information should contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at 217-384-1213 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

“Anybody who was in that area of North Lincoln in the last 48 hours should call us,” Jones said.