UPDATE: Danville mother located

Photo by: Provided Leslie Thomason

DANVILLE — Local authorities said a Danville woman who was reported missing by her family has been found safe.

Danville police Commander Chris Yates said a Vermilion County sheriff’s deputy spotted Leslie Thomason, 33, driving her vehicle at 10:58 p.m. Monday in the area of Catlin-Tilton Road. Yates said she was safe.

Thomason was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. Sunday by family and friends, who had last seen her around 4:30 p.m. the previous day.

***

DANVILLE — Danville police are searching for a mother who was reported missing by her family on Sunday.

Leslie Thomason, 33, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Danville police. Friends and family reported her missing at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Thomason is described as a 5-foot-3 white female, about 140 to 160 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair, green eyes and possibly glasses.

Police believe she could be driving a 2016 black Dodge Caravan with the Illinois plates Q195801.

Danville police Commander Chris Yates said there is no indication of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information about her status is asked to contact police at 217-431-2250 or 217-442-0153 or Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.