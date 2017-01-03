UPDATED: New director named for African-American cultural center

Photo by: Provided Nathan Stephens, director, Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center

CHAMPAIGN — An administrator who has worked with black cultural centers and diversity issues at three other universities will be the next director of the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center.

Nathan Stephens, director of the Center for Inclusive Excellence at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, was announced Tuesday as the new director of the University of Illinois cultural center.

The appointment takes effect Jan. 9. Stephens will earn $63,000 annually.

Associate Vice Chancellor Gigi Secuban has served as interim director of the center since former Director Rory James left in August 2015 to take a position at Indiana University.

Secuban said Stephens, one of four candidates brought in for on-campus interviews, brings stability to the center. His extensive experience working with cultural centers, conflict resolution and diversity issues "really propelled him to the top of the pool," she said.

Before taking the SIU job in 2013, Stephens served for several months as the assistant to the president for equity and diversity issues at Southeast Missouri State University. He also spent six years as a senior coordinator of the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center at the University of Missouri at Columbia.

The UI center is named for Bruce Nesbitt, who led the UI's Afro-American Cultural Program for 22 years. Long a fixture at 708 S. Mathews Ave., U, near the UI Quad, the center is in temporary quarters at 51 E. Gregory St., C, while a new building is constructed at the old site. The old building had deteriorated and closed in spring 2014.

The new building is scheduled to open in 2018. The $4.9 million project will be funded with a mix of donations, student fees and institutional funds.

Officials hope to get approval for design plans by early spring, Secuban said.

Renee Romano, vice chancellor for student affairs, said Stephens will help move the UI's African-American Cultural Center to "the next level of excellence."

"With our students and their deep level of involvement and commitment, we feel poised to make BNAACC a pre-eminent black cultural center in the country," Romano said in a release.