1 year for man who admitted carrying gun into club

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Jansen McNeal

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he carried a gun into an Urbana nightclub about a year ago has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Jansen McNeal, 22, of the 900 block of Pomona Drive pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to a single count of unlawful use of weapons, admitting that on Feb. 19 he brought a gun inside the Canopy Club, 708 Goodwin Ave., where a rap/hip-hop artist was performing.

At the time of his arrest, McNeal was on parole for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

McNeal was given credit on his sentence for 126 days already served. He was also ordered to forfeit the .45-caliber handgun and ammunition for it to Urbana police.

A more serious count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on parole was dismissed in return for his plea.