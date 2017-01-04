7 community colleges to split 'stopgap' budget leftovers

SPRINGFIELD — Lake Land College in Mattoon is one of seven community-college districts slated to receive $3 million remaining from last summer's temporary, "stopgap" state budget.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education is scheduled to vote on the supplemental allocation Thursday.

The following colleges would receive $428,571.42 under the supplemental allocation proposed by the executive director of the Illinois Community College Board: Lake Land, Illinois Eastern Community Colleges (Olney), Kaskaskia College (Centralia), John A. Logan College (Carterville), Rend lake College (Ina), Shawnee Community College (Ullin) and Southeastern Community College (Harrisburg).

No one from Lake Land was available for comment Tuesday.

In November the full IBHE approved sending $17 million to the three four-year universities deemed to be at the greatest level of "financial emergency;" $5.58 million to Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, $8.4 million to Western Illinois University, and $3 million to Chicago State University.

"To be in a state of financial emergency, the institution must demonstrate that it is significantly diminishing all available resources and must satisfy any other factors determined appropriate by the (IBHE)," said the budget implementation bill passed with the stopgap appropriation.

In November the board of Champaign-based Parkland College voted not to renew the contracts of eight nontenured faculty members, and the college's board and administration is on record as preparing to reduce its reliance on state funding. Parkland once got as much as $8 million a year in state aid.

For the current fiscal year Parkland has received $1.25 million in state funding, its share of pro-rated funds from the original stopgap budget that included about $1 billion for higher education. The stopgap budget funded most state-supported operations only through Dec. 31, 2016.