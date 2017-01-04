Arrest made in connection with home invasion of 87-year-old

Photo by: Provided Nevalle Booker Image

URBANA — Two of three young men believed involved in a violent home invasion in Champaign in late October are in police custody.

David Austin, 18, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Joanne Lane, Champaign, was arrested Saturday night after he fled from police in north Champaign.

Nevalle Booker, 28, who listed the same address as Austin, has been in custody for about two months in connection with another crime but had additional charges lodged against him Wednesday.

Both are charged with home invasion and armed robbery for allegedly forcing their way into the home of an 87-year-old man in the 1500 block of North McKinley Avenue late on Oct. 24. The man was held at gunpoint and robbed of watches, jewelry and cash.

Police developed Austin, Booker and a third man as suspects not long after the home invasion.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said about 7:35 p.m. Saturday, Champaign police tried to stop a car they believed was stolen around Neil Street and Interstate 74. The car slowed to stop but then took off at a high rate of speed as police approached.

Officers later found the car in an alley in a north Champaign neighborhood and saw two men get out and run from it. Shaffer said officers confirmed the car had been stolen from Kankakee.

Shaffer said officers lost one of the men but caught Austin in Hazel Park at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Neil Street.

They had a warrant for Austin's arrest, filed in late November, for home invasion and armed robbery.

Booker has been in the county jail since Nov. 9 for aggravated battery in connection with an incident in Campustown in which a man was stomped and kicked.

Booker is one of eight men believed to have taken part in the Sept. 25 attack on Edwin McCraney, 22, in the 300 block of East Green Street, that resulted in another man opening fire on the alleged attackers but instead fatally wounding an innocent bystander and three other men.

Austin's bond was set at $250,000. He made his first court appearance Tuesday and is due back in court Jan. 31. Booker was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted of the Class X charges, the men face penalties ranging from 21 to 45 years in prison.