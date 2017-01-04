Champaign council unanimously OKs downtown fringe TIF district

Photo by: Provided A map showing the boundaries of Champaign's newly approved Downtown Fringe TIF District.

CHAMPAIGN — A little over a year after the idea gained momentum, the creation of a new Downtown Fringe Tax Increment Finance district was unanimously passed Monday by the city council.

Parts of the current downtown TIF district, which expires Dec. 15, will be included in the fringe district after the council also voted unanimously for that change. The new district will be generally contained by Beardsley Avenue on the north, Randolph and State streets on the west, Springfield Avenue on the south and the Canadian National railroad tracks on the east.

The fringe district will focus primarily on "infill redevelopment (...) including redevelopment of existing structures, improving infrastructure, preparing sites for new development and promoting a mix of uses," according to a report from city staff to council.

Council member Michael LaDue praised the idea for building on the work done within the last downtown TIF district.

"We're shifting the boundaries of our approach to incorporate undeveloped fringe areas bordering the downtown," LaDue said.

Council member Will Kyles said he hopes the changes aid in the community's commercial and residential development.

Creating the new district will require the city's Planning and Development Department to manage a new special allocation fund, according to the report.

The fund will receive property-tax revenue yearly and be budgeted in line with a 23-year plan during the yearly city budget process.

When the fringe TIF district was open for public comment throughout the past few months, remarks mainly focused on determining its boundary, according to the report. Most of the comments were accommodated in planning, but some came after the boundaries were locked in and couldn't be changed.

"While these areas will not be inside the TIF district, the immediate areas outside of the TIF remain in an Enterprise Zone where both property- and sales-tax abatements can assist with redevelopment projects," the report says.

The council also unanimously approved a Bristol Park Redevelopment Project TIF district Monday. It will be generally contained by Interstate 74 on the north, Neil Street on the west, Bradley Avenue on the south and the Canadian National railroad tracks on the east, except for the Shadowwood mobile-home park.

Patricia Avery, executive director of the Champaign-Urbana Area Project nonprofit and president of Champaign County's NAACP chapter, said she hopes the Bristol Park TIF district supports a boom for women- and minority-owned businesses in the historically black area.

LaDue said he also hopes that TIF district will help beautify the Boneyard Creek that it encompasses.

"To see these kinds of positive things spreading from the core of the town to the edges is the kind of growth we all hope for," LaDue said.

In other business, seven people asked the council to help with the city's homeless situation by negotiating with Rosecrance, a community mental- and behavioral-health agency whose predecessor agency, Community Elements, closed a transitional-housing program for men last summer due to a budget shortfall. The petition asks for some space in the TIMES Center at 70 E. Washington St., C, to be used as an emergency shelter.

"I always want to say I want to fix the problem, and that isn't always as simple as writing a check," Council member Clarissa Nickerson Fourman said. "We hear you guys and (...) fixing the problem isn't something we can just come up with a plan for. It's going to take private entities coming together."

A petition was also presented to the council, asking it to negotiate with Rosecrance.

