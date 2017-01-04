Danville attorney chosen as area's newest judge

Photo by: Provided Danville attorney Charles C. Hall will fill a vacancy in the Fifth Judicial Circuit created by the Nov. 30 retirement of Circuit Judge Claudia Anderson.

DANVILLE — A Danville attorney with more than four decades of experience is eager to take the bench in a couple of months.

The Illinois Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Charles C. Hall will fill a vacancy in the Fifth Judicial Circuit created by the Nov. 30 retirement of Circuit Judge Claudia Anderson.

His term runs from March 1, 2017, to Dec. 3, 2018.

"I'm very honored and excited to fill the vacant circuit court seat, and I'm really looking forward to campaigning for the office in the 2018 election," said Hall, who learned of his appointment earlier in the morning.

"The Fifth Judicial Circuit has a long history of excellent judges," he continued. "And I want to do my best to meet the high standards set by all of the judges who have previously served and are currently serving."

The Fifth Circuit includes Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties.

Hall was selected from among 10 applicants, who were vetted by a judicial screening committee of lawyers and non lawyers in December. The committee reported its findings to state Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman, who made the final decision.

Hall is a Danville native and 1965 Danville High School alumnus. He and his wife — Kim, a teacher at Northeast Elementary Magnet School — have three children and two grandchildren.

Hall received a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois in 1969. Upon graduating, he served on active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps, and served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1970 to 1975.

He received a law degree from the University of Arizona in 1973.

After being admitted to the Illinois Bar that year, Hall served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Henry S. Wise (in the Eastern District of Illinois) until 1975. Then, he was a partner in the law firm of Young, Welsch, Young and Hall for 10 years and Welsch & Hall for three years. He opened Hall Law Firm in 1998.

That November, Hall ran as the Republican candidate against Democrat Michael Clary for a new resident judgeship in Danville and lost by a 13-vote margin.

Hall is the longtime chairman of the Danville Board of Fire and Police Commission and president of the Danville Public School Foundation. He said regrettably, he'll resign those positions before he takes office.

He is a past president of the Vermilion County Bar Association and also served on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Civil Jury Instructions, the Presence United Samaritans Medical Center Foundation board, the St. James United Methodist Church finance committee and the Danville Area Community College Criminal Advisory Board.