Former Blind Pig manager ordered to repay owner $10,500

URBANA — A 35-year-old Champaign woman who stole from her former employer while he was out of the country settling his late father's estate has been sentenced to a form of probation and ordered to repay him several thousand dollars.

Rebecca Minick, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of West Church Street, was convicted of three counts of felony theft in late July by Judge Heidi Ladd.

And on Wednesday, three years and one month after the initial criminal charges were filed against the former Blind Pig Brewery employee, she was ordered to pay restitution of $10,500 to business owner Chris Knight.

The case was investigated by Champaign police Detective Pat Kelly and prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher, both of whom have carved niches as experts in paper trail crimes. Minick was represented by Chicago attorney Richard Dvorak.

"I don't see her as a master manipulator but as an opportunist," said Ladd, who heard hours of testimony in numerous pretrial hearings and the bench trial that led to Minick's conviction on the Class 3 felony counts.

Ladd sentenced Minick to 30 months of conditional discharge, which does not require regular reporting to a probation officer. She also ordered Minick to repay Knight within 28 months.

The charges alleged thefts that occurred between January 2011 and March 2012 while Minick was a manager for the popular downtown Champaign Blind Pig Brewery, responsible for keeping the books for the business and supervising employees.

Ladd found that Minick stole $5,250 in receipts that should have been deposited into the businesses' bank accounts and that she gave herself $5,250 worth of bonuses that had not been authorized by Knight.

"She was operating in a position of trust and certainly took advantage of what the court would describe as informal business practices," Ladd said, noting that there was no one checking her work, including Knight.

"It started out little and became a pattern," Ladd said, describing Minick as having "sticky fingers."

Knight told The News-Gazette that Minick had worked for him about seven years and for four of those years was a manager earning about $65,000 annually.

Knight said Minick's responsibilities included supervising employees of the Blind Pig and the Twilight Lounge and keeping the books for those establishments. He said he trusted her to take care of business locally as he traveled to England to be with his dying father and to take care of his affairs.

"My father died in 2010 and I had to spend a lot of time looking after his estate," he said.

Knight testified Wednesday that his father suffered from dementia and that his estate was in a disarray that took years to resolve, wrapping up only about six months ago.

Knight admitted that he was so consumed with his father that he did not realize for a long time what was happening at his bars.

"It's very easy to trust somebody and think they're working in your best interest when they are lining their own pocket. My moral is: trust no one," Knight said.

Minick declined to say anything on her own behalf when given the opportunity by Ladd.

Fletcher had recommended a three-year prison sentence for her, citing her repeated "abuse of trust" that Knight had placed in her. He sought restitution of about $11,367 for Knight.

Dvorak noted that Minick had no prior convictions, lots of family and community support, including a husband, a bachelor's degree, and has never used drugs or alcohol.

"She's as good a candidate as you can get," for probation, he argued.