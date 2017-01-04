The Health Reporter Is In: Jan. 4, 2017

Have a question for our Health Reporter? Ask it by clicking here

Q: Can someone really die of a broken heart? Like Carrie Fisher’s mom?

A: Yes, someone really can.

Broken heart syndrome is a real condition, and while nobody knows for sure if that’s what happened to Debbie Reynolds, it can sometimes be fatal — though, thankfully, it’s usually treatable. Most people recover in days or weeks.

Also known by a couple of other names in the medical world, one of them being stress cardiomyopathy, broken heart syndrome is brought on by sudden intense feelings of grief, stress or emotional shock. It’s most commonly associated with the death of a loved one or the end of love relationship, and women, especially post-menopausal women, appear to be most vulnerable.

In the case of Debbie Reynolds’ death, “unless somebody did either an autopsy or an imaging study, all we have to go on is speculation,” said Dr. Abe Kocheril, a local cardiac electrophysiologist with Presence Medical Group.

Still — the timing of her death, right after the death of her daughter — seems to suggest broken heart syndrome, he said.

“That’s a classic broken heart picture,” Kocheril said.

Someone experiencing broken heart syndrome will have some of the same symptoms associated with a heart attack — chest pain and shortness of breath, even if they’ve never had a history of heart problems. But unlike in the case of a heart attack, there isn’t blockage in the coronary arteries.

When people are experiencing broken heart syndrome, images show a ballooning in the left ventricle of the heart, which has stopped pumping blood efficiently.

Broken heart syndrome may be triggered by emotions, but it still requires fast medical attention.

Kocheril said the heart becomes overwhelmed by rising levels of stress hormones, which weakens the heart muscle. Sometimes an irregular heartbeat or cardiogenic shock, a potentially fatal condition in which the heart can’t pump enough blood, can occur, he said.

