Macy's in Champaign survives cuts

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The Macy's at Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign was spared in the retailer's latest round of cuts.

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Macy's store at Market Place Shopping Center has escaped a round of store closings announced by the chain Wednesday.

The retailer, which in August said it would close 100 underperforming stores in 2017, has disclosed 68 of them, including the store at Bloomington's Eastland Mall.

Of the 68 store closings announced Wednesday, three have already closed, 63 will be closed early this spring and two will be closed mid-year, the chain said.

The company estimated 3,900 store employees will be displaced as a result of the closings.

Other Illinois Macy's on the closing list include stores at Alton Square in Alton and Stratford Square in Bloomingdale. The Bloomington store opened in 1981 and employs 87 people, the company said.