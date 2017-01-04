Teacher of the Week: Rita McCannon

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Rita McCannon talks with one of her students Dec. 14 in her second-grade classroom at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School. Image

Meet Rita McCannon, a second-grade teacher at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School, who is retiring this spring after 35 years with the small grade-school district.

"I have been working with Rita now for 14 years, and she hasn't slowed down one bit," said Principal Kurt Thornsbrough. "She still gets down on the floor with her students and is as active and vibrant as she was in her first year of teaching."

What do you love about your school and the age group that you teach? We're a small school of 76 students this year. We're like a family. And second-graders ... I love the way they wonder about things. They want to know how everything works and why this and why that.

Funniest question a student ever asked ... They're always saying something adorable, and that's part of the joy of being around them. I teased them that I used to know Abraham Lincoln, and we went out one time. They look at me and think, 'Well, maybe she did.'

Longest you've spent on one lesson plan ... I am always thinking about my lessons plans — while asleep, brushing my teeth, standing in line at the grocery store and sometimes while I am standing right in front of the students in the middle of a lesson.

Topic/subject I enjoy teaching the most ... I love teaching math and helping students go from not understanding to understanding.

My favorite school lunch as a student and now ... As a student, a lot of my food went into my milk carton. It was not good stuff ... Now, I love the chef salad they make here. Our cook, Sheree, has all of the fixings — tomatoes, carrots, cheese, cucumbers, eggs.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... I can't imagine doing anything but teaching. However, since I'm retiring in June, I really need to figure this out.