Tom Kacich: County board member's bid to seal criminal record rejected

Champaign County Board member James Tinsley's request to seal all records related to his 2009 arrest and subsequent guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of firearms has been denied by Associate Judge Brett Olmstead.

Tinsley, recently sworn in as a county board member representing County Board District 11, still owes $1,186.20 in fines and fees related to the case, Olmstead noted.

The criminal case against Tinsley, an Urbana Democrat, originated when a search warrant, apparently focusing on his brother, was exercised and resulted in the seizure of guns and drugs, State's Attorney Julia Rietz explained last fall.

Tinsley was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis, a misdemeanor. The charges were negotiated down to a guilty plea to a charge of unlawful possession of firearms, a misdemeanor, because although Tinsley had a firearms owner's identification card at the time, he also was "a narcotics addict," the charges said.

Tinsley ended up with a sentence of 12 months of conditional discharge, 172 days in the county jail, 32 hours of public service and the loss of his FOID card.

He was elected to the county board in November over Republican Barbara Burch Rogers by 67 percent to 33 percent.

Tinsley said last year that he petitioned to have his criminal record sealed in order to improve his chances of finding "a stable source of employment," and that the request had nothing to do with his political aspirations.

"I am not ashamed of the mistakes I've made in my life. Honestly, I actually embrace them. Without doing so, the power and to process those acknowledgements and turn them into wisdom and understanding would not exist," Tinsley wrote. "I understand the roadblocks my friends, family and other people who live in the County Board District 11 face when they are saddled with a criminal conviction. I have lived it and I disagree with any arguments that suggest that I should be further judged by my actions in the past."

Friends of Rantoul Parks

The group that almost dissolved the Rantoul Park District reports that it spent $4,570 on the effort.

The Friends of Rantoul Parks, headed by Champaign County Board member Jack Anderson, actually got a ballot question passed in the Nov. 8 election, only to learn later that it mistakenly relied on an old state law to do so.

Last week, Circuit Judge Tom Difanis signed off on an order, agreed to by all parties involved, that overturned the park district dissolution.

So the park district will remain in operation, apparently including the money-losing Brookhill golf course north of Rantoul, which was the main point of contention among the Friends of Rantoul Parks.

The anti-park-district group spent $4,570 on postcards, direct mail and an ad in the Rantoul Press. It got almost all of its campaign contributions from five individuals and a business: $2,200 from William Schlueter of Fisher, $1,000 from Ken Roessler of Rantoul, $500 from James Gardner of Rantoul, $300 from Anderson, $200 from former village board member Herman Fogal, and $200 from L&R Rentals of Rantoul.

Anderson said Tuesday that he asked to have the election result reversed "because there's no reason for anybody to spend any more money on this. We'll just let it go."

But if there is no change in the way the park district operates, he said, he'll try for another dissolution vote.

"If things don't change we plan to go back to the ballot box in November '18," Anderson said, "and I know we can get the votes, and we won't have to spend as much money because we've educated a majority of the people about the issue. We'll continue to educate along the way and watch what the park district does."

Duckworth treads lightly

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., was fairly cautious in her first teleconference with Illinois reporters Tuesday. While she said she that "we're not going to allow the (Trump) administration to push through nominees ... for cabinet positions who are not qualified for their positions," she declined to identify anyone she believes is unqualified.

She tried to sound a collegial note.

"I'm going to wait until the confirmation hearings themselves," said Duckworth, although she said mentioned Betsy DeVos, the nominee for education secretary; Tom Price, who is up for head of Health and Human Services; and retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, the defense secretary nominee.

"There's some work to be done, but I'm willing to give them all a chance, and to sit down and to chat with them. And if they prove to be qualified and if they prove to have policies that I think will benefit the people of Illinois and the country, then I'll probably vote yes," she said.

Northrup spending

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, who got more votes in the Nov. 8 general election that any other Republican candidate running countywide, did it efficiently, too.

Northrup defeated his Democratic challenger Alexander Rounds, 46,644 votes to 37,127, or 55.7 percent to 44.3 percent.

And he spent only $174.40 all year on his re-election, according to his campaign disclosure reports. He reported a personal in-kind contribution in that amount to his campaign for brochures. That amounts to less than a penny spent for every vote he got.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 217-351-5221 or kacich@news-gazette.com.