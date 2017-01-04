UPDATE: Man was shot in chest

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A Champaign County Sheriff's deputy blocks North Lincoln Avenue extended at Leverett Road, near the Premier Co-op grain elevator, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the sheriff's office said a body was reported found in a plowed field off of North Lincoln Avenue extended.

2 p.m. update

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said today that preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Deonta Andre Rozier revealed that the Champaign man died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Toxicology results are pending.

Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the Champaign County Sheriff's Office said anybody who has information about Mr. Rozier's whereabouts, activities and/or people he was with between 6 p.m. Jan. 2 and 10 a.m. Jan. 3 are asked to call sheriff's detectives at 217-384-1213 or call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.



URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified a man found dead Tuesday morning in a field north of Urbana.

Northrup said that Deonta Andre Rozier, 21, of Champaign was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. at the scene.

Meanwhile, sheriff’s deputies and the coroner’s office think that Mr. Rozier was murdered.

“We are working it as a murder investigation,” said Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives have reason to believe it’s a suspicious death, not a suicide and not natural causes,” said Jones, who declined to reveal why they think that.

Northrup also said the death is being investigated as a homicide at this time. He said more information would be released following an autopsy scheduled for 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Northrup said an inquest may be held at a later date.

Jones said the body of a black man was found in a plowed field at 10:45 a.m. on North Lincoln Avenue extended. Authorities estimated the address to be 5909 N. Lincoln Ave., which is south of Leverett Road and north of Ford-Harris Road. Jones said that is just east of the railroad tracks and between Interstate 57 and U.S. 45.

Jones said late Tuesday afternoon that the man still had not been identified.

He was fully clothed, appropriately for the weather, Jones said, and there was no obvious decomposition of the body. Jones said he did not have an estimated age for the man.

Jones said sheriff’s investigators were checking around with other police agencies to see if any of them had received reports of missing men.

By late afternoon, they had finished collecting evidence from the field.