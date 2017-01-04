UPDATE: Man was shot in chest
2 p.m. update
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said today that preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Deonta Andre Rozier revealed that the Champaign man died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Toxicology results are pending.
Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the Champaign County Sheriff's Office said anybody who has information about Mr. Rozier's whereabouts, activities and/or people he was with between 6 p.m. Jan. 2 and 10 a.m. Jan. 3 are asked to call sheriff's detectives at 217-384-1213 or call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
**
URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified a man found dead Tuesday morning in a field north of Urbana.
Northrup said that Deonta Andre Rozier, 21, of Champaign was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. at the scene.
Meanwhile, sheriff’s deputies and the coroner’s office think that Mr. Rozier was murdered.
“We are working it as a murder investigation,” said Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
“Detectives have reason to believe it’s a suspicious death, not a suicide and not natural causes,” said Jones, who declined to reveal why they think that.
- Hear from Allen Jones.
Northrup also said the death is being investigated as a homicide at this time. He said more information would be released following an autopsy scheduled for 8:30 Wednesday morning.
Northrup said an inquest may be held at a later date.
Jones said the body of a black man was found in a plowed field at 10:45 a.m. on North Lincoln Avenue extended. Authorities estimated the address to be 5909 N. Lincoln Ave., which is south of Leverett Road and north of Ford-Harris Road. Jones said that is just east of the railroad tracks and between Interstate 57 and U.S. 45.
Jones said late Tuesday afternoon that the man still had not been identified.
He was fully clothed, appropriately for the weather, Jones said, and there was no obvious decomposition of the body. Jones said he did not have an estimated age for the man.
Jones said sheriff’s investigators were checking around with other police agencies to see if any of them had received reports of missing men.
By late afternoon, they had finished collecting evidence from the field.
Career criminal well known to the Police and the States Attorney, He was no altar boy!! Look him up at www.cccircutclerk.com.
Who cares? What difference does it make? He's dead now.
What kind of miserable human being reads a story about someone who was murdered and immediately thinks, "wow, I should look up this murder victim's criminal history!'
He undoubtedly made numerous incredibly poor choices throughout the course of his young life. However, he was still a human being who must have had plenty of family and friends who loved him, and who might be reading this article and the accompanying comment section. So, perhaps you should show a little respect for the deceased, and consider shutting the hell up.
I disagree. I think it makes sense, in a variety of situations, to feel something other than remorse when learning that a violent or otherwise dangerous person has expired.
Maybe GLG was the victim in one of the crimes, or the victim of a similar crime.
There's some level of criminality at which most (if not all) people express relief (if not joy) at the death of the perpetrator. I'm picturing Mussolini, for example.
> I disagree. I think it makes sense, in a variety of situations, to feel something other than remorse when learning that a violent or otherwise dangerous person has expired.
Feeling something and broadcasting those feelings are two different things. Pretending like you can't tell the difference is just you being willfully obtuse. There's a time and place for it. This isn't it.
> Maybe GLG was the victim in one of the crimes, or the victim of a similar crime.
If you have to invent things or make assumptions in order to defend the actions of someone else, then you're just doing mental gymnastics to validate your feelings.
> There's some level of criminality at which most (if not all) people express relief (if not joy) at the death of the perpetrator. I'm picturing Mussolini, for example.
LOL, you're comparing a dead 21 year old to the celebration of the death of one of the worst dictators of the 20th century. That's laughably absurd.
I don't think you could be more insensitive if you tried.
"Career criminal well known to the Police and the States Attorney, He was no altar boy!!"
There has been a long-standing tradition among News-Gazette commenters that if the victim of violence has a criminal record, then it's good riddence. This heartless attitude is fostered by The News-Gazette crime reporter Mary Schenk, who makes it a point to include the criminal records of just about everyone named in her stories.
There is another long-held attitude among here that if someone breaks the law, they must be dangerous, as expressed by McColley's astute observation: "I think it makes sense, in a variety of situations, to feel something other than remorse when learning that a violent or otherwise dangerous person has expired." Note how a criminal record assumes constant danger. It's true the deceased had three aggravated battery charges (two this year) and clearly was headed on a wrong trajectory. There is a resignation in this community that there is nothing that can be done to intervene on these young African American males engaging in criminal enterprises. So much so, people here wish them nothing but death.
Having such an attitude avoids the more important conversations needed towards addressing The Drug War, Miseducation, Drugs and Alcohol, Poverty, and Hopelessness that these young men are mentally infected with like a virus. No one wants to reckon that an entire school district, and 5 interventions by the criminal justice system yielded the deceased murdered like a gang-style killing. Whatever is happening at the courthouse, it changes nothing for some of these young men. People here want to blame the person. What about the system?
What do we have in place to rescue these young men from their own folly?
Thank you to alabaster jones 71 for lending some dignity to the proceedings. People weren't born to cause havok and die in the snow at 21. Who really cares to retrace the steps that led to this tragedy? Unless the deceased's family steps forward to be interviewed, the criminal justice system will write the story for The News-Gazette, and it will be painted like Deonta Andre Rozier deserved to die.
"What do we have in place to rescue these young men from their own folly?" The criminal justice system is there to correct their behaviors. Had this young man been willing to change his "wrong trajectory", he would be alive today, but that is hindsight and now worthless to him. The members of his cohort, however, still have a chance to correct their trajectory.
"The Drug War, Miseducation, Drugs and Alcohol, Poverty, and Hopelessness" are universal to all young men of all races, not just the African-American race, or in our community, state, country, and in many countries of Earth. Unfortunately, the solutions available to all of these entities are limited to the laws that exist now. How to change them?
No one should die alone and cold in the middle of nowhere no matter what stupid things they have done. As a mom of children who have not always made the best decisions I hope that maybe at least one of this young mans friends can change their way of living and say "I don't want my family to go thru this". Not all young people go on to do great or even good things with their life but what does it say about the "good citizens" to celebrate a young mans death. Like someone else said he has a family, at least show them some compassion you have no idea how much they may have tried to save him.
I thought GLG's comment was well...kind of in line with the other stuff he's posted here. That said, it seems like people sometimes react to death by looking for reasons that it couldn't happen to them because they're different from the victim. Not an unusual way to think, but it still doesn't make it necessary to post negative stuff about someone who died.
It appears from Mr Rozier's criminal past, that his life of crime caught up to him. Another gang member shot and killed? At least it wasn't a law abiding tax paying productive citizen of society.
My response to the resident bleeding heart looney tune liberals that populate seemingly every article on this site - it's difficult to ask the general public to have any sympathy for a subculture of people that destroy their own communities with gang violence.
You complain about liberals, yet also quantify the value of a human being's life based on whether he or she pays taxes. So congratulations, you're just another statist mouth-breather yourself, not to mention another simpleton who filters everything through the left-right fallacy because you have no imagination.
Secondly, do you know for a fact that this young man was a gang member and did not pay taxes, or are you just talking out of your ass?
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.