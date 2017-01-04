Urbana man gets 11 years after charging at police with gun

Photo by: Provided Dancel Thatch, 32, of Urbana, sentenced in absentia Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, to 11 years in prison for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having a loaded gun when he charged at police last year, asking them to shoot him, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

However, Dancel Thatch, 32, who last lived in the 800 block of MacArthur Drive, was not present to hear Judge Heidi Ladd's sentence Wednesday.

When Thatch's attorney, Walter Ding of Champaign, had no explanation for his client's absence, Ladd ordered that the hearing should go forward without him and issued a warrant for his arrest when it was over.

Thatch pleaded guilty in November to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on April 29, he had a loaded handgun in his shorts outside a gas station on East Washington Street in Urbana.

Urbana police reports said an officer saw Thatch transfer a pistol from his waistband to his shorts pocket as he walked.

The officer, who called for help, made contact with Thatch and ordered him to take his hands out of his pockets. Thatch refused, then eventually ran at the officers, yelling, "Just shoot me."

An officer who had drawn on Thatch holstered his weapon and knocked Hatch to the ground. Police found the gun Thatch was carrying was loaded.

Because of prior convictions for Thatch, including three for burglary out of Missouri, a prison sentence was mandatory. He had others for trespass, domestic battery and theft.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark argued for a sentence of just over 10 years in prison, noting that Thatch committed the weapons offense about two weeks after being released from parole for a theft conviction.

"He's never had a job. He lives off his girlfriend. He can afford alcohol and drugs but not child support," Clark argued.

Ding asked for a minimal prison sentence, noting that Thatch had pleaded guilty.

Ladd observed that Thatch is more than $10,000 in arrears on child support, admitted smoking as many as 20 "blunts" — cannabis cigars — per day, was unemployed and has a terrible criminal record.

"Protection of the public is paramount," Ladd said.

"The combination of lawless young men and loaded guns has yielded an epidemic of violence that is literally consuming our community and leaving a trail of heartbreak and loss in its wake. And it has to stop," the judge said.