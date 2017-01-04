Witnesses: Man who died in Buckley bar brawl threw first punch

BUCKLEY — Witnesses to a fight outside the Dutchmaster Bar in downtown Buckley on Christmas night have told police that the man who threw the first punch was the same man who later died at an area hospital.

Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen said Tuesday night that statements obtained in the past week from an estimated dozen or more witnesses indicate that Daniel K. Connolly, 25, of Lyons was a willing participant in the fight.

Hagen said the fight appears to have been between Mr. Connolly and only one other man — identified as Shayne Weber, 24, of rural Loda — although Hagen said there were several other people present who tried to break it up, one of whom was injured.

Tensions between Mr. Connolly and Weber escalated earlier in the night, Hagen said, when they got into an argument inside the bar at 114 S. Railroad Ave.

"Mr. Connolly and one of his brothers were asked to leave the bar, which they did," Hagen said.

Later, Mr. Connolly returned to the downtown area with his brother, as well as a second brother who was not with him earlier, Hagen said. As they approached the bar, Weber was outside on the sidewalk talking with another person, Hagen said, and words were then exchanged between Mr. Connolly and Weber.

Hagen said he does not know what was said, but "what we do know is that Mr. Connolly started battering Shayne Weber."

"The bar emptied out once somebody hollered, 'There's a fight going on,'" Hagen said.

"After the patrons from the bar spilled outside, there was continued huffing and puffing going on, and there were those involved third parties that were trying to separate people and get in between people and settle down the situation. And at some point, Mr. Connolly got pulled off of Shayne."

No blood on hammer

Hagen said allegations that someone was "hit with a hammer" during the exchange do not appear to be true.

"Based on everyone we've talked to, and also based on medical reports from those who were taken to the hospital ... there's no indications that anyone got hit with a hammer. We did recover a hammer that was up there (at the scene), but all the witnesses we've talked to said that an individual did have a hammer but never hit anybody with it.

"We have the hammer," Hagen added. "There's no DNA, no blood — nothing on the hammer like that."

Hagen said the fight resulted in Weber and one of Mr. Connolly's brothers — the one who was with Mr. Connolly in the bar earlier in the night — being transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where they were treated and later released.

"I can tell you that Shayne sustained damage to his facial area — his left eye and nose and cheek and forehead area — which was consistent with being hit by a fist," Hagen said.

"The other individual (Mr. Connolly's brother), who was trying to separate the combatants, was treated for some abrasions and contusions to his face."

Mr. Connolly, meanwhile, was transported by ambulance to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, where he was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 26. That was only about an hour after the Iroquois County Sheriff's Department responded to the fight at the bar following a 911 call made by the bartender.

The cause of Mr. Connolly's death remained undetermined following an autopsy performed Dec. 27 at the Champaign County Coroner's Office by Dr. Shiping Bao, a forensic pathologist.

Ford County Coroner Doug Wallace, who is handling Mr. Connolly's death because he died in Ford County, said "there was no apparent (signs of) trauma at all" found on Mr. Connolly's body, adding that "blunt-force trauma has been ruled out."

Wallace said he hopes to be able to make a determination after toxicology and tissue-sample results are known, but he said that could be "three to four weeks."

No arrests imminent

Based on what the autopsy showed, Hagen said rumors that Mr. Connolly was strangled do not appear to be accurate.

"The autopsy did not indicate anything that is indicative of a choking or strangulation," Hagen noted. "There was no blunt-force trauma and no indication of any strangulation or choking."

Meanwhile, whether Mr. Connolly's death was a result of some kind of medical episode has not been ruled out, Hagen said.

"That's something that's being looked into," Hagen said. "But as far as right now, we're not at a point where we can say, based on what we've found out, that there's any type of medical reason for it. ... There's nothing brought to our attention that would indicate some type of medical cause of death."

There had been no arrests made in connection with the fight as of Tuesday night, and there may never be, Hagen said.

"At the point we're at in the investigation right now, there's nothing, probable-cause-wise, that is going to lead us to make an arrest on this. It's not to say that it won't happen, but it's just based on where we're at right now," Hagen said. "What will happen is after we complete the investigation ... the case will be forwarded to the (Iroquois County) state's attorney (Jim Devine) for his review. At that point, whether there are any charges is going to be up to the state's attorney."

Hagen said he hoped that his investigators would be finished interviewing all known witnesses by Friday. As of Tuesday night, Hagen estimated that "probably 12 statements or so, at least" had been collected from witnesses. There were "between 15 and 20" people at the bar when the fight broke out, he said.

Hagen said the last person his investigators plan to interview is Weber. Police already interviewed Weber while he was at the hospital, but they only did so briefly due to treatments he was receiving at the time, Hagen said.

"We didn't get a lot of information right at that time from him, so we are going to be talking to him again," Hagen said.

