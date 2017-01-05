4-year prison sentence for 'con artist'

Photo by: Provided Emmanuel Chounard

URBANA — An Urbana man labeled a "con artist" by a Champaign County judge has been resentenced to four years in prison.

After a lengthy statement about his contributions to the community, his commitment to his family, and his efforts at self-improvement, Emmanuel Chounard asked Judge Tom Difanis to give him another chance at probation for intent to deliver a look-alike substance and resisting arrest.

Difanis said that would be inconsistent with the ends of justice, noting that Chounard, 34, of the 200 block of Hartle Avenue, was being resentenced for his fifth felony adult conviction.

"Quite frankly, Mr. Chounard is a con artist and has put together a facade," said Difanis. "Given his record and what we know about him, more probation would definitely not be a deterrent."

Chounard was sentenced in May to two years of probation and 30 hours of public service for possessing a drug that appeared to be MDMA in June 2015, then resisting the efforts of Champaign police to arrest him.

He admitted he violated his probation when, on Oct. 24, he sent a text message to his wife threatening to have others beat up her daughter.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton sought a five-year prison sentence for Chounard, calling him a drug user and dealer with a violent history.

Chounard had a total of four drug-related convictions, including one as a juvenile in 1997, and others for burglary and unlawful use of weapons. He was also convicted of driving under the influence after receiving probation for the most recent offense.

In 2003, he was acquitted of murder for fatally shooting a man in Urbana on New Year's Eve 2002.

First Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps said Chounard is expecting a child with the woman whose daughter he threatened in the text message and is actively engaged in getting help for his substance-abuse.

Chounard told Difanis he was trying to be a better father to his three children — his rights to a fourth were terminated — and was working to make his business profitable.

"I first came into your courtroom almost 20 years ago. This will be my last trip," he said, calling himself more mature.

Difanis said many of the letters of support for Chounard called him a good "family man."

Noting that Chounard is more than $21,000 behind in child support for one of his children, Difanis said "he is certainly not the poster child for that description."