Arkansas man arrested on I-57 after shooting in Gilman

Photo by: Provided Jason D. Sanders, 36, of West Memphis, Ark., arrested Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2017, by state police near Champaign in connection with a shooting earlier that night at the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman.

GILMAN — State police from District 10 in Pesotum arrested an Arkansas man near Champaign in connection with an attempted murder in Gilman.

Meanwhile, the victim is being treated at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

According to a police report, Jason D. Sanders, 36, of West Memphis, Ark., was involved in an altercation in the south parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Sanders ended up shooting a 48-year-old man twice before leaving the scene in a semitrailer.

Police said Sanders hit the man near his right armpit and in the left shoulder.

The wounded man was able to walk into the Pilot Travel Center to ask for help, and employees there called 911.

State police spotted the semi headed south on Interstate 57 near Champaign. Troopers from District 10, with assistance from Champaign police and Champaign County sheriff's deputies, stopped the semi, which Sanders was driving, and took him into custody.

He was later transferred to the custody of the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was first taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka before he was transferred to Carle. Information on his condition was not available Thursday.

Sanders has been charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is being held at the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.

"These brave officers put their lives on the line," Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz said in a release. "They knew the man had a gun and they knew he had already shot someone. These police officers did what officers across the country do every day. They ran toward a situation, putting themselves in danger to protect innocent citizens. Their professionalism and dedication to protecting others ensured this incident ended quickly and without anyone else getting hurt."