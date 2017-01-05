Ex-boyfriend charged with burglary

URBANA — A Champaign man accused of stealing items from his former girlfriend's home is due back in court next month.

Maurice L. Sago, 46, who listed an address in the 500 block of West White Street, was arraigned Thursday on a single count of residential burglary alleging that on Oct. 29, he got in a home in the 2100 block of Melrose Drive and took a computer, cellphone and professional hair dryer.

A Champaign police report said the woman discovered the items missing from her apartment on Oct. 30 and suspected Sago because she had previously loaned him a key to enter her apartment to gather items for the child they have in common. He gave her that key back.

The report said she had not given him permission to enter Oct. 29. Surveillance video at her apartment complex showed him pulling up, parking and leaving about five minutes later carrying a bag in his hand.

The report said Sago admitted to an officer he took a bag from her patio that contained a hair dryer but denied entering her apartment and taking anything else.

Residential burglary is a Class 1 felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years upon conviction.

Sago had been given a notice to appear in court Thursday. Judge Brett Olmstead allowed him to remain free on recognizance. He was told to be back in court Feb. 21.