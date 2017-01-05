Final cleanup at Champaign's manufactured gas plant site delayed
Ameren crews that are finishing up remediation work at the former site of Champaign's manufactured gas plant said they've found more coal tar than expected. So the work originally scheduled for November is now set to begin later this month.
Ameren spokesman Brian Bretsch said crews also found bricks and concrete in the section of dirt that they are digging. So Bretsch said Ameren has to find more trucks and a second landfill to haul and deposit the material.
Bretsch said the work is expected to take three weeks. Then, Ameren will look to get clearance from the state. If that's granted, the company will consider its work at the site finished.
