Phyllis Wise: 'Fond memories'

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Former UI chancellor Phyllis Wise gets a hug from Michael LeRoy, a member of the UI faculty, as she mingles with members of the Kiwanis Club of Champaign-Urbana at their first meeting of the year at Hawthorne Suites in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Wise, who is leaving C-U for a job in Colorado in February, was Thursday's featured speaker. Audio Other Related Content UPDATED: Former UI chancellor leaving Feb. 15 for Colorado biotech job

CHAMPAIGN — Former University of Illinois Chancellor Phyllis Wise says she is leaving Champaign-Urbana with “fond memories” of the school, despite being forced out of office in 2015.

“I was challenged and stimulated and rewarded as much as you could possibly hope for,” she said Thursday, following a talk at the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club about new Carle Illinois College of Medicine, a project she spearheaded as chancellor.

Wise, who still holds a UI faculty appointment and remains involved in the medical school, is leaving Feb. 15 to lead a new biotechnology project in Colorado. She will be chief executive officer of the Colorado Longitudinal Study, a project of the nonprofit GoldLab Foundation.

In a brief interview with The News-Gazette and WDWS 1400-AM, Wise declined to discuss the details of her August 2015 resignation, which followed an investigation into administrators’ use of private email for UI business.

“I think it’s just better not to comment. It’s the past, and I’m moving forward,” she said.

She also wouldn’t say what reasons Illinois President Tim Killeen gave when he asked her to step down.

“He asked me for my resignation and I always have felt that I serve at the pleasure of my boss,” she said. “As chancellor I served the president.”

Wise resigned a day before the UI disclosed she and other administrators had used personal email accounts to conduct UI business — specifically about sensitive plans for the medical school and the case of Steven Salaita, a professor whose job offer was terminated after his angry tweets about Israel.

An investigation found some administrators had failed to turn over those documents as requested under the Freedom of Information Act, though it didn’t name Wise specifically.

Asked if she might still be chancellor if not for the Salaita case, which angered many faculty members, Wise said, “I have no idea. He was certainly one of the elements that was part of the controversy.”

Wise said she never felt like a “scapegoat.”

“I never said that,” she said. “I never felt that way.”

“I was sad because I was enjoying the responsibilities that I had, and would have enjoyed continuing, but you can’t regret what you don’t have control over, and you try to move on and do something else that’s important and challenging and stimulating and rewarding,” Wise said.

Wise said she doesn’t think about what her legacy at the UI will be, but said the College of Medicine was one highlight of her tenure.

She also said the campus “worked hard on diversity” and improving the student experience; became one of the first campuses to join Coursera, which led to innovative online UI programs; and set up new global partnerships with China, India, Korea, Singapore, Great Britain and Scandinavia.

She said she still has good relationships with people here, and would be happy to return to Champaign-Urbana, or the UI, if invited.

“I hope so. I’m counting on it,” she said.