UI employees to see raises in March paychecks

URBANA — A mid-year raise that will put extra money in employees' paychecks starting in March will help address a "morale issue" on campus, one University of Illinois faculty leader says.

Announced just before Christmas, the 2 percent raise will take effect Feb. 16 for academic employees and Feb. 26 for others, and show up on the March 15 and March 22 paychecks, respectively, spokesman Tom Hardy said Wednesday.

"It was nice timing for everyone to find out just as we were closing the semester," said engineering Professor Harley Johnson, who chairs the finance and benefits committee for the University Senates Conference. "My guess is that a lot of people will see this as good news, considering the state of the state budget."

President Tim Killeen had put general raises on hold for the second straight year last summer because of the budget stalemate in Springfield, which has reduced the UI's state funding by nearly $750 million over the past two years combined. But he said later he was optimistic the UI could provide a mid-year raise by making cuts elsewhere in the university's budget.

Killeen told The News-Gazette on Wednesday that he had hoped to announce the raises earlier but wanted to make sure the numbers added up.

"It gives a half-year, roughly, for our faculty and staff," Killeen said. "I'm pleased that we were able to pull it off."

Every 1 percent raise costs the university about $16.5 million annually, Hardy said, so 2 percent would be $33 million a year. The mid-year raise will apply to about five months of this fiscal year — February through June — or slightly less than half.

A big chunk of the money will come from roughly 500 positions that have not been refilled over the past year, mostly in administrative services, Killeen said. That generated a savings of approximately $1.5 million a month, he said.

"Everybody's been in belt-tightening mode," he said. "We've been very careful about refilling positions."

Killeen, who received a $100,000 performance bonus in September on top of his $600,000 annual salary, said he will not receive the mid-year raise. Neither will any employee who has had a recent "significant pay increase" through promotions or new appointments, UI officials said.

Some of those employees are at the college or department level, but the exclusion could presumably apply to several top administrators, including Executive Vice President Barb Wilson, who was promoted to that post in September, or recent hires such as Chancellor Robert Jones.

Killeen said the university is still working out the parameters.

"Certainly there will be exclusions at those levels, including me," he said.

'No chance in the world'

The raise will be awarded to most academic and civil-service employees. Wages for union employees are set through labor negotiations, but many contracts specify that employees receive any raises provided through a general campus wage programs like this one, UI officials said.

For unions that are currently in bargaining talks with the university, the wage increase will be "an open issue until we resolve the negotiations," Hardy said.

News of the raises, sent in a mass email on Dec. 22, took some employees by surprise, though faculty leaders had worked with Killeen on the plans during the fall.

"Honestly, I thought there was no chance in the world," said Chris Harris, senior director of strategic communications in the campus Office of Public Affairs. "Personally, I was quite surprised."

Johnson called the raises "encouraging."

"I think a lot of faculty and staff were really starting to feel the effects of 2.5 years without a salary program," and also anticipating higher health care costs next year, Johnson said. "There was a morale issue. This hopefully will help."

Professor Gay Miller, who chairs the campus Senate Executive Committee, said the raise could reassure faculty members who are considering jobs elsewhere, but added, "It is a complicated topic. Only time will tell. There are just so many facets."

Johnson said UI leaders are in a "tough position, given that we're still trying to make the case to the state (for a budget resolution) and we're trying to make ends meet in all kinds of places around campus."

Rauner rep was briefed

Killeen said he briefed lawmakers in Springfield about the mid-year raise before the announcement, via the chiefs of staff for Gov. Bruce Rauner and legislative leaders, and hasn't heard any negative feedback.

"We definitely made sure everybody was apprised of where we were on it," he said. "Everybody, I think, is respectful of our decision on this."

Stopgap budget measures in Springfield provided the UI with only about 27 percent of its normal state funding in fiscal 2016, which ended June 30, and about 55 percent for the current fiscal year. The latest stopgap budget expired Dec. 31.

Asked about the prospects for a budget resolution, Killeen responded, "Why am I thinking of 'Groundhog Day?'"

"I do believe that it's time to get to grips with this issue," he said. "There's good faith and good will to work on it. I'm as disappointed as anyone else to not be hearing of meetings and progress toward that end. I'm very hopeful that it will pick up very quickly with the new General Assembly.

"If not a full budget, I believe there will be some movement toward partial or incremental funding," he said.