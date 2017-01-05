UPDATE: Accident on I-74 between Neil and Lincoln
The two right lanes on I-74 westbound between Neil and Lincoln are blocked due to crashes, state police report.
***
Northbound lanes of I-57 are blocked near milepost 214 — near Tuscola — as a result of a jackknifed tractor-trailer truck.
***
Early morning snowfall has resulted in traffic backups along Interstates 57 and 74 in Coles, Douglas and Champaign counties.
Several crashes and cars in ditches have been reported. State police urge caution as emergency vehicles, snow plows and tow trucks work the scene.
Here's a look at updated statewide road conditions. Please continue to be alert for slick spots. https://t.co/UCHqSi1JWA #ilwx pic.twitter.com/MPYbRUXRez
— IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) January 5, 2017
