Urbana man charged with burglary in theft of brother's electronics

URBANA — An Urbana man is accused of stealing items from his brother and pawning them for money.

Cody A. Watson, 24, who listed an address in the 2100 block of Monroe Drive, was charged Thursday with felony residential burglary. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 21.

According to a sheriff's office report, officers were called to Watson's brother's home in the 1900 block of Patrick Henry Circle, Urbana, on Nov. 14 after receiving a report of a residential burglary.

The victim, Watson's brother, told deputies he had left his locked residence at 9:20 a.m. that morning to go to work. When he came home at 5:15 p.m., he found the front door unlocked and electronics valued at $4,850 missing from his living room and a spare bedroom.

The victim told deputies that Watson used to live with him and still had a key. He said Watson asked to use the washing machine and recalled seeing his clothes in the dryer before he left for work. When he noticed the electronics missing, he checked the dryer for clothing and discovered it was empty.

When deputies met with Watson, they said he at first denied any involvement with the burglary. Later, they said he admitted going to the victim's house that day to get the laundry and taking the electronics to pawn or sell. Police said Watson later admitted that he returned to his brother's home Nov. 15 and took additional items.

Police obtained evidence that Watson sold several pieces of the electronic equipment Nov. 14 and 15 at Disc Replay in north Champaign; pawned stolen electronics Dec. 2 at Pawn King in Urbana; and pawned another stolen item Nov. 14 at Leonard's Pawn Shop near downtown Champaign.