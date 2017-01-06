4-year sentence for teen who robbed UI students

Photo by: Provided Jaime T. Varelas, 18, of Champaign, is charged as an adult with robbery and aggravated battery in connection with attacks on two University of Illinois students Sept. 27 & 28, 2016.

URBANA — A Champaign teen who robbed two Asian students from the University of Illinois within hours of each other and tried to used a stolen credit card to buy a video gaming system has been sentenced to four years in prison.

"This was a planned and violent attack," Judge Heidi Ladd said of the crimes committed on Sept. 27 and 28 by Jaime Varelas, 18, who last lived on Williamsburg Drive.

"The path he is on is a very destructive one, not only for him but the people he encounters," said Ladd, who declined to recommend Varelas for boot camp given the violence involved in the street muggings.

Varelas pleaded guilty in November to two counts of robbery, admitting that he robbed a 21-year-old student just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 as she walked west on Stoughton Street near Fifth Street.

Varelas and his co-defendant, a 17-year-old male now serving a sentence in juvenile prison for robbery, approached the woman from behind, shoved her to the ground and hit her repeatedly as they tried to steal her purse.

When she wouldn't let go, they grabbed her wallet and ran.

About 2 a.m. on Sept. 28, the pair attacked another University of Illinois student near Third Street and Springfield Avenue. They hit him in the head with such force that his glasses broke and he briefly blacked out. They took his cellphone and backpack, which contained a computer.

Both victims wrote letters to Ladd telling her of the physical injuries and the loss of money and property they endured. Both also spoke of the emotional distress they've experienced from being victimized and their loss of a sense of security and trust of Americans in general.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach sought the four-year sentence, which is the maximum he agreed to recommend when Varelas pleaded. In return, Banach dismissed two other counts of aggravated battery.

Banach said Varelas sought out the Asian students because he felt they would be "easy targets. "He was not just acting in an opportunistic manner but a predatory manner," he said, adding that Varelas and his sidekick tried to use both victims' credit cards at Meijer later to buy a PS4 video game console and games for it. The pair was arrested at the store.

He also noted that Varelas was on probation for a mob action conviction he received earlier in 2016 as a juvenile at the time he committed the robberies.

Varelas' attorney, Mike Zopf of Champaign, had the youth's father and stepmother testify that they would be willing to let him live with them in South Carolina and keep him working and on track should he get probation. Varelas had been staying with his mother.

Varelas apologized to the victims and the police for "causing them trouble and being reckless. I don't know what I was thinking," he said.

Ladd said Varelas reported drinking alcohol daily and using cannabis and cocaine as well. She noted he's had other chances on probation to get help for his problems but instead decided to commit more crimes.

"Four years is more than generous for these crimes," she said.

She also ordered him to repay the two victims a total of $1,570.