Area history, Jan. 6, 2017

Today is Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Roy Lambkin, 25, shot and killed his wife, Emma, in their apartment at the Peddicort Flats, Market and First streets, Champaign, and was a fugitive, with city and county officers making every effort to locate him. It was believed that Lambkin returned to his home to make sure that his wife was dead after fleeing the scene.

In 1967, Illinois Attorney General William Clark said women cannot tend bar in an establishment licensed by the Champaign County Board of Supervisors. The county had long had a regulation against women tending bars, unless they were licensed or were married to the licencees. Champaign had a similar law, although Urbana and Rantoul did not.

In 2002, The News-Gazette was to celebrate its 150th birthday throughout the year, said Publisher John Foreman. "East Central Illinois must be a wonderful place. Why else would we have chosen to stay so long?" he wrote.