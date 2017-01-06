Champaign man gets 10 years for weapons, escape charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Marcus D. Craig, 27, of Champaign pleaded guilty Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, to unlawful use of weapons by a felon and escape; he was sentenced to four and six years, respectively, to be served consecutively.

URBANA — A Champaign man who was out on bond on a weapons offense when he escaped from police who had arrested him for another weapons violation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Judge Heidi Ladd agreed to recommended Marcus D. Craig, 27, of the 400 block of Clearwater for the Department of Corrections' drug-treatment program.

Craig pleaded guilty in two cases Friday and was sentenced to four and six years, respectively, to be served consecutively.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon, admitting that on May 22, he had a loaded gun in a car he was driving that was stopped by Champaign police.

He also pleaded guilty to escape stemming from his Sept. 9 arrest.

On that day, Champaign County sheriff's deputies found him with ammunition in the home of an ex-girlfriend who reported that he had entered her Urbana house without permission.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said Craig was injured in the break-in at the Urbana home, so deputies took him to Carle Foundation Hospital to be checked out.

After being cleared, he was handcuffed and put in the back seat of a squad car. The deputy stepped away from the car to consult with another officer and found when he returned that Craig had gotten out of a back window. Craig was arrested later by a Champaign police officer who found him behind the hospital near Church Street and Coler Avenue in Urbana.

Banach said Craig had a prior conviction from Cook County for escape from 2008. He had other convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, theft, driving under the influence, trespass and resisting a peace officer, the prosecutor said.