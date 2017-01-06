Champaign man gets probation, hefty fines for dealing drugs

Photo by: Provided Dimosthenes Valkanos, 47, of Champaign, sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, to two years probation and 90 days of electronic home detention for possession with intent to deliver between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

URBANA — An unemployed 47-year-old drug dealer from Champaign with no prior criminal convictions was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for his first felony.

Judge Roger Webber also sentenced Dimosthenes Valkanos of the 1100 block of Broadmoor Drive to 90 days in jail but allowed him to serve the sentence on electronic home detention.

He also ordered him to pay fines, fees and costs in excess of $34,000. That fine comes on top of another approximately $40,000 the state is seeking for Valkanos to forfeit as the profits of his drug trade.

Valkanos pleaded guilty in November to possession with intent to deliver between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

The charge stemmed from drugs found in a search of his former home in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue done by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force on June 2.

Task force Detective Nick Krippel testified that in addition to about 7 pounds of cannabis, police found about 3 grams of cocaine, almost 7 ounces (192 grams) of psilocybin, and about $9,900 in cash.

The cash included $540 in prerecorded bills that police had supplied to a buyer to use to buy drugs from Valkanos.

Krippel testified that Valkanos admitted to him that he had been selling for about three years. The detective said Valkanos was completely cooperative with police.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher argued for a prison sentence of 10 years while Valkanos' attorney, Mark Lipton of Champaign, said that would be a "tragic waste."

He said Valkanos would be unable to care for his aging parents if imprisoned and that he had expressed great remorse and would not be contesting the forfeiture of the $40,000 in his bank account.

Valkanos cried as he tried to apologize for his criminality.

"My actions have disappointed many of my loved ones and friends. I carry a lot of shame and remorse for what I've done," he said, unable to deliver any more of his statement. Lipton then handed it to Webber to read.

Webber said the best way to deter other drug dealers is to take away their financial incentive.

He then imposed the hefty fines based primarily on the street value of the drugs the police seized, the home-detention sentence and an order for Valkanos to perform 100 hours of public service.

In exchange for his guilty plea, two other Class 1 felony drug charges were dismissed.