Chicago group eyes Bresee Tower for next project

DANVILLE — A Chicago organization with extensive experience providing affordable housing for the homeless is considering Bresee Tower in downtown Danville for its next project.

But some here would rather see the 12-story vacant office building turned into apartments geared toward students and professionals.

"It is very preliminary," said Nelie Vazquez Roland, a co-founder of The Safe Haven, a Chicago-based public-private social enterprise that serves veterans, women with children, families, single adults and nonviolent criminal-justice-impacted populations by helping them find affordable housing and achieve self-sufficiency.

She and her husband, CEO Brian Roland, launched The Safe Haven more than 20 years ago and have completed 40 housing projects in the Chicago area.

Roland said their plans for Bresee would entail renovating it into 30 units of affordable housing. She said they should know in the next 60 to 120 days whether Bresee is a feasible project for the organization's first project outside Chicago.

"And hopefully, all lights go green, but it is very preliminary, and I hope the community is very interested," Roland said.

Vermilion County Board Chairman Mike Marron said he's hopeful the building will be renovated but added that county officials are "leery" of any uses that may not benefit further development of downtown Danville.

Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said he didn't want to comment on specific developers but believes Bresee has reached a critical juncture, and its revival or demise will soon become reality.

"I really believe we are at a crossroads as to whether the building will remain salvageable," said Eisenhauer, adding that the facade continues to crumble and, after a decade of vacancy, is enduring yet another freeze-thaw cycle with no heat.

Locally, another effort to save Bresee — which turns 100 this year — has been in the works for months.

Attorney Darrel Jacobs and developer Paul Offut want to renovate Bresee into a residential complex with a different focus than The Safe Haven has in mind.

The goal, Jacobs said, would be apartments targeting people coming into the community in need of housing, including students at Danville Area Community College, the Lakeview College of Nursing and business and medical professionals.

"We think it's very feasible," Jacobs said.

David Witt, president of the Land Corp. of Danville, which owns Bresee, said he's eager to give away the building.

"We're very interested in donating it," said Witt, a certified public accountant and corporate officer with the Louisville-based Forcht Group, which bought the building in 1993 when it purchased radio station WIAI.

After selling the station and ending its leases with commercial tenants in 2006, Forcht spun off Bresee into a separate limited liability corporation, Land Corp. of Danville. Its only asset is Bresee.

Witt said his corporation has no other business interest in the town any more, and it's difficult to manage the property from Kentucky.

"In a nutshell, we know it's a good building structurally. It has great bones, and we want to donate it," he said.

"We think it has a lot of architectural significance. It's rare to find a building with that character. We would hate to see it not taken advantage of by the community."

Mayor: 'Criminal' behavior

Eisenhauer said the owners only want to dump the property so they have no more financial obligations.

The city has taken legal steps in the past to force the company to make fixes to an unsafe building, which anchors the south end of the city's downtown business district.

"In many ways, it's criminal what they and others who own property in this town and neglect it and then dump it on the taxpayers, do to this community," Eisenhauer said.

"They've put no investment into the building whatsoever. They've not offered to reimburse the city for expenses we had to take on to protect the public, and they have used every legal means possible to avoid doing what's right rather than investing in the building to bring it up to code, so there is some future opportunity for some true development to exist on that future property."

Forcht is a collection of companies in banking, health care, insurance, financial services, retail, publishing, construction, real estate and broadcasting. Its banking division alone has assets of more than $1 billion.

The corporation has continued leasing antenna space on Bresee's roof, but has spent very little to maintain the building — and that only came when prodded by the city and county in 2007 over chunks that began to fall from its terra cotta facade.

The city and county each paid $15,000 and convinced the owners, through legal channels, to spend $30,000 to hire a crew that made temporary repairs to the facade.

Later, the city built a covered walkway to protect pedestrians, and the county spent money moving the front entrance of the courthouse annex, which is adjacent to Bresee, to protect people accessing the government building.

In Eisenhauer's opinion, steps need to be made immediately to ensure the structural integrity of the building. That goes for both the exterior and interior.

"The present owners of the building need to make those improvements prior to any transfer, and anyone who accepts that building needs to understand that immediate renovation steps are required in order to save that building," he said.

'Tremendous' costs ahead

Roland said the building's condition has not discouraged her organization from considering taking it on.

Nearly half of The Safe Haven's funding comes from state and local government dollars. Roland said Bresee has met the organization's initial criteria as a structure they can work with.

"So far, it looks viable," she said. "Based on our research, it definitely will meet some unmet demand in the community."

Financing remains a hurdle for Jacobs and Offut, who are working on a combination of private funding sources, including a major local donor and bank loans.

Officials' hope is that the building's current owners will contribute, too — at least covering the cost of demolishing the structure if saving it doesn't prove feasible.

Danville businessman Lou Mervis, whom Jacobs has consulted with in recent months, said the cost of renovating Bresee "is tremendous."

Mervis said he recommended that Jacobs' group not accept donation of the building unless the owners pledge $3 million to the project, what they've estimated it would cost to demolish Bresee if renovation plans fail.

Mervis said Bresee would require all-new elevator, heating and cooling, plumbing and electrical systems. Plus, the interior, which was built for offices, would have to be reconfigured for residential usage.

Mervis said the building's owners would be doing no favors by donating Bresee, because once they do, the financial responsibility shifts entirely away from them.

"It's just the old story of somebody walking away from their responsibility after they've milked the building," Mervis said.