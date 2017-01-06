Clergy Corner, Jan. 6, 2017

Photo by: Provided After leading a two-week mission trip to Kenya's By Grace Disabled and Orphans Centre, Dave Smith and five other New Horizon United Methodist congregants will begin the long journey home tonight.

On Christmas Day, three adults and three college students fled chilly Champaign for an extended getaway to a place that never experiences winter as we've come to know it here.

But you don't go to the slums of Nairobi, Kenya for the sun. DAVE SMITH and his five fellow New Horizon United Methodist congregants are there on a two-week business trip. Their business: doing good in far-flung places where things are unimaginably bad, like the By Grace Disabled and Orphans Centre, which cares for children whose parents have died of AIDS.

"Our mission is to raise funds for bringing children's gummy vitamins and buying other supplies, such as school uniforms and materials for building repairs, and bringing cash to pay for food, water, rent and utilities when we get there," Smith, a local carpenter/contractor, emailed this week from east Africa. "Making sure that we do all that we can to help the children have healthy food and get a good education will help them have the best chance at getting a good job, which is very hard to find over here.

"We spend most of our days hanging out with the children and teachers, encouraging them and learning from them. Their faith in trusting God to provide for them is inspiring and makes us realize how fortunate we are to not have to struggle daily to meet our basic needs."

Having been on four of these trips in four years, Smith knows today will be the toughest day of them all for Team New Horizon, which also includes college students JENI SOLA, TOM ROADCAP and BECCA CRISMAN, and Becca's parents, JIM and MEG CRISMAN.

And not because of the 22-hour Kenya-to-Amsterdam-to-Chicago-to-Champaign journey that begins tonight.

"It's always sad when we leave," he says, "but satisfying that we had the opportunity to invest in young lives and to be blessed by their friendship and amazing hospitality."

MISSION POSSIBLE: Nine other places where area churches are sending help

1. Appalachia. July will mark the 30th year Hoopeston First United Methodist will sponsor this trip — to Tennessee city TBD. While there, two crews (four adults, nine youths) will help make homes warmer and safer.

2. Baton Rouge, La. Inspired by the masses who helped rebuild tornado-stricken Gifford, Paxton First Lutheran Pastor DEBRA DOMEIER says, "we wanted to share in that same ministry of assisting others in a disaster." So on Dec. 26, Domeier and church members JIM FOX, KAREN RENTZ, GARY TEESDALE and CAROL THILMONY loaded up 6,000 diapers, quilts, hygiene products and other emergency relief supplies and descended upon Baton Rouge, where summer floods destroyed more than 150,000 homes. They stayed through New Year's Eve, helping to gut three.

3. Costa Rica. First Presbyterian of Monticello will send a team there in July to help out at an orphanage.

4. The Dominican Republic. In July, 24 high school students and eight adults from Champaign First Christian will travel to the Caribbean, where they'll work in nutrition centers and put on skits for the kids, among other things.

5. Haiti. At Urbana's Trinity Lutheran, "we have a heart for Haiti," says Pastor SHAWN BOYLAN, whose church over spring break will send a team to the hurricane-ravaged area of Jeremie to help reconstruct storage buildings needed to stock food for hungry children. That's also the area where Meadowbrook Community Church's MARK BUSHMAN spent Dec. 10-21, joining Monticello Crossroads Church members KEN HERMANN and MIKE MORRIS in doing hurricane relief work at God's Littlest Angels orphanage.

6. Indianapolis. Members of Mahomet's Life Community Church will be there Saturday, passing out 480 pairs of socks to the homeless. Two weeks later, they'll do the same in Chicago.

7. Liberia. In 2014, six Danville-area United Methodist congregations raised $18,000 to reconstruct a church building in one of the world's poorest countries. Ever since, members have been waiting to visit, only to have trips postponed by the Ebola outbreak (2015) and Brussels terrorist attack (2016). With the west African coast now clear, a traveling party of four is due to depart Danville later this month.

8. Minneapolis. Where a SARA PETERS-led team of 17 from Meadowbrook spent a December day helping Samaritan's Purse process shoeboxes to be sent to needy children around the globe. More missions are coming up for the Champaign church: teams of 20 are headed to El Salvador (February) and Cambodia (June).

9. Nicaragua. From March 11-18, Philo Presbyterian members will spend a week in La Flor. Says Pastor JASON SCHILLER: "Our primary activity will be to grow our relationship with our global neighbors — learning about their culture, experiencing daily life with them and hearing their struggles, hopes and dreams. We will also engage with them in working to realize some of their dreams."