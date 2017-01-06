Dismemberment case: 7 years for Champaign man

Photo by: Provided Javon Tate, 19, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of North Hickory Street, Champaign, was charged with the Class X felony of dismembering a human body.

URBANA — Another of six men accused of planning to dismember the body of a woman who died of a drug overdose at a Champaign house party last spring has pleaded guilty to playing a part in the grim task.

Javon Tate, 20, of the 1300 block of North Hickory Street, Champaign, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit dismembering of a human body.

Ashley Gibson, 24, of Champaign, died on April 17 or 18 of a drug overdose during a party at the home of Davion Hedrick in the 1500 block of Hedge Road.

She was reported missing on April 19 by her family and her remains were found in two garbage bags in Clinton Lake in DeWitt County on April 24.

Tate’s sentence was the result of a guilty plea negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar and Tate’s court-appointed attorney, Diana Lenik of Urbana.

In return for the guilty plea to the Class 1 felony, a more serious charge of dismembering a human body was dismissed. The range of penalties for dismemberment is six to 30 years in prison. The Class 1 conspiracy carries penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.

Tate’s sentence is the same that co-defendants Randale Banks, 28, and Reginald Logan, 24, received late last month when they entered guilty pleas to the same count. Lozar said he had a prior conviction for aggravated driving under the influence.

Two other of the six men, Hedrick, 27, and Deundrea Weatherspoon, 25, have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. The case of the sixth defendant, Donte Meeks, 26, remains unresolved.

Lozar told Judge Tom Difanis Friday that Hedrick discovered the deceased body of Miss Gibson on April 18 and summoned the men and some of Miss Gibson’s girlfriends who had been there the previous night back to his house. There, the men took steps to dispose of her body.

Lozar said that included wrapping her corpse in a piece of carpet and passing the body out a bedroom window to the backyard, where the men took turns using a sledge hammer to try to break up the body.

Lozar said based on the statement of Hedrick, he believed that some of the men — Tate, Banks, Logan and Weatherspoon — left the house before others were able to get the body apart.

Authorities believe that Hedrick — who pleaded guilty to the more serious charge of dismemberment — and Meeks drove Miss Gibson’s body parts to Clinton Lake.

“It’s pretty clear that Hedrick was the driving force in the direction things went,” Lozar said, adding that a motive for the crime could be inferred but was never expressly stated by any of the men.

“There have been allegations of consensual sexual activity,” Lozar said. “If I had credible evidence of a sexual assault that was provable, I would have charged it.”

Lozar said because some of the men played a lesser role in the crime, he and their attorneys arrived at the seven-year prison sentence. With day-for-day credit for good time and the 239 days Tate has already served in jail, he could be free in less than three years.

Weatherspoon, who also pleaded to the less serious charge, opted to let Difanis decide what sentence he should receive. Lozar agreed to ask for no more than 12 years in prison.