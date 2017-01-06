Group unveils proposals for Champaign police complaints

CHAMPAIGN — After six months of work, the Police Complaint Working Group presented its proposed changes to the process of filing a formal complaint against police and the use-of-force review process.

The changes were shown Thursday night to attendees of the working group's third public-input session. On Jan. 24, the Champaign City Council will review, discuss and take additional public input on the measures before recommending what happens next. The meeting will not allow council to take a final vote on the recommendations yet.

The main recommendation is to create a standing subcommittee that will work under the Human Relations Commission to evaluate police complaint review. The working group noted that the HRC has subpoena power which could extend to the subcommittee.

"The Police Complaint Subcommittee should review the integrity and completeness of the internal investigative process and have the ability to ask questions, request additional information and recommend whether the chief of police accepts or rejects investigative findings," according to the city's official document on the recommendations.

Police Chief Anthony Cobb said the mayor and city council would approve and appoint subcommittee members through the board and commission appointment process, and anyone could apply. Even if the spots were full, the city would keep someone's application on file for the next vacancy. When it comes to more specific operation details, Cobb said those would be developed later on with council input.

There was some tension as the meeting's attendees revealed their opinions on the recommendations. Among the comments were that the proposals didn't change enough of what already exists, that the whole review process should be handled by citizens instead of mostly by police officials, and that the working group should have done more to address racial bias in its work and better promote its previous public input sessions. One audience member volunteered to promote the group's meetings on social media as he's had practice doing so for party promotions.

"We never said it's a perfect model ... so we're continuing to gather the feedback here," said Tracy Parsons, the city's community relations manager and compliance officer. He noted that there's still time for changes to be made.

Other complaint process recommendations, according to the city document:

— "The community relations manager will continue to work closely with the police department's Office of Professional Standards, serve as the staff liaison to the Police Complaint Subcommittee and act as a conduit between the two entities."

— "The (subcommittee) may request that the HRC issue a subpoena when it may be necessary for a witness to make a statement or provide evidence that is essential to a police complaint investigation." HRC would make the final decision on using the power or not. Since city employment contracts compel police officers to "cooperate with the investigative process," the subpoena power would be focused on "members of the public who will not voluntary participate in the investigation of a citizen complaint."

— "The (subcommittee) should also have the ability to provide input and make suggestions on the manner in which the police department accepts and investigates citizen complaints."

— "The (subcommittee) and Community Relations Office should provide joint quarterly and annual reports to the HRC summarizing their activities. These reports should be publicly available and discussed at open meetings of the HRC, where citizen input can be provided."

— "Reports to the HRC ... should include demographic information (gender, race and age range) for both officers and subjects, as well as geographic information about the location of related incidents."

— "The (subcommittee) should also participate in public outreach and education about the complaint process."

— "Citizens should be afforded the opportunity to file complaints at locations outside of the police department and the city building. Churches and social service agencies would be appropriate sites to consider."

— "Community members should be trained to serve as volunteers who could be used to assist/guide citizens through the complaint process."

Recommendations for the use of force review process, according to the city document:

— "The (police chief) should appoint a group of citizens who, on a rotational basis, will sit in on the monthly meetings of the internal Use of Force Review Board. (They) should have the ability to ask questions, participate in discussions and provide general feedback on police use of force. (They) would serve in an advisory capacity and focus on ensuring that the process is thorough, fair and sensitive to community concerns about police use of force."

— "(The citizens) should have demonstrated a prior active interest in promoting positive police-community relations, have served as community leaders or advocates, have knowledge, expertise or experience in law or policing and/or have other expertise that would enhance the review board process."

— "(The citizens) should also be expected to undergo training to expand their expertise in police operations and policies, such as completing police ride-alongs or training in use of force policies."

— "As some cases reviewed by the board may be active investigations, (the citizens) may be asked to sign confidentiality agreements and their access to some information may be limited to preserve the integrity of the criminal investigation process."

— "The findings from the Use of Force Review Board's monthly meetings should be made readily available to the public."

— "The police department's Annual Use of Force Analysis should include demographic information (gender, race and age range) for both officers and subjects as well as geographic information about the location of use of force incidents."