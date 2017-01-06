Rantoul burglary plea yields 11-year sentence
URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he broke into the building where he was trying to earn his high school diploma has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Anthony Keenan, 48, of the 1200 block of Sunset Drive pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Heidi Ladd to the Dec. 9 burglary of the Regional Office of Education at 200 S. Frederick St., Rantoul.
Keenan, a GED student there, was accused of forcing entry to the building and stealing electronics.
Just a week before his arrest, he had been sentenced to 30 months of probation for theft from a person.
Because of prior convictions, Keenan had to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison.
